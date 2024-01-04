Netflix’s May December, one of its most acclaimed films of 2023, has recently come under fire from Vili Fualaau, whose real-life experiences loosely inspired the screenplay written by Samy Burch.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fualaau voiced his displeasure with the “lack of respect” given to him, arguing that the film is a gross oversimplification of his own story:

“I’m offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it. I love movies — good movies. And I admire ones that capture the essence and complications of real-life events. Those kinds of writers and directors — someone who can do that — would be perfect to work with, because my story is not nearly as simple as this movie [portrays].”

As touched on above, May December stars Natalie Portman as an actress who, in preparation for her role in a biographical film, lives with and observes Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore), who was nationally vilified for her marriage to her husband Joe (Charles Melton), as their relationship began when she was 36 and he was 13. The story is loosely based on the 1997 case of Mary Kay Letourneau, a then-34-year-old schoolteacher who raped Fualaau, who was 12 years old at the time.

Letourneau pleaded guilty on two counts of felony second-degree rape of a child, for which she served seven and a half years in prison. Following her release in 2004, Fualaau and Letourneau married, later separating in 2019. Letourneau died from cancer a year later, with Fualaau at her bedside.

These new revelations from Fualaau, now 40, come during a time where May December seems to be gearing up for a dark horse awards season run, with Portman, Melton, and Moore all vying for statuette glory alongside Burch’s screenplay.

It’s hard to say whether or not this information will sour any previously-held sentiment for Todd Haynes’ critically acclaimed drama; loose adaptation or not, the fact that Haynes and Burch were open about taking inspiration from the Letourneau case means that that case—and those affected by it—will be put back into the spotlight, especially if May December’s awards season run bears any additional fruit.

To that end, no one can blame Fualaau for his disdain here; as disturbing as the nuances of the real-life case are to an external observer, Fualaau’s position in the scandal is on a whole other level in that regard, and considering the volatility that the case was met with, it’s disappointing that Fualaau’s perspective wasn’t heeded in any way for May December.

At the end of the day, the knock-on effects of the case being revisited by a now-internet-enabled public are going to affect him most of all, and he deserves more power over the narrative that he was forced into.

