Things We Saw Today: Vic Mignogna’s Defamation Suit Dismissed

Last February, renown voice actor Vic Mignogna was fired after serious and numerous allegations of harassment by fans and co-workers. The accusations included allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and making jokes about pedophilia, homophobia, and/or antisemitism. The response to the allegations caused serious divides in the anime and animation communities. Anime company Funimation (which faces a whole different backlash last week over leaked recordings) cut ties with Mignogna and his co-workers spoke up about how they had tried to draw attention to his bad behavior. But the actor struck back, suing Funimation as well as voice actors Jamie Marchi, Monica Rial and Rial’s fiance Ron Toye for defamation and other claims. After a dramatic hearing and legal wrangling, all of Mignogna’s claims were dismissed last Friday.

The defendants succeeded on a motion to dismissed based on the Texas Citizens Participation Act (TCPA) which protects people from so-called SLAPP suits. SLAPP stands for “Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation” which is a fancy way of saying “suing people for saying mean things about you when you’re a public figure.” This is an important win, because it reaffirms the rights of artists and others to speak out against abusers. Not only is Mignogna’s suit dismissed but he’ll probably have to pay the defendant’s legal fees. Not too shabby.

Elsewhere on the web

Since we’ve talked a lot this weekend about harassment, it’s only puppy dogs and rainbows from here on out. Really. Just watch this video of Chris Evans playing with a puppy at TIFF.

While we’re sharing cute things from Toronto, here’s Tom Hanks meeting the cast of Hustlers.

Reporting live from the Variety Studio at #TIFF19: Tom Hanks meeting the #Hustlers Head to Variety’s Instagram for even more coverage: https://t.co/DrikKkMHok pic.twitter.com/e4XS7E5RrB — Variety (@Variety) September 8, 2019

Also:

And finally, this archaeologist is giving a whole new meaning to rock music.

Archaeologist Dr. Jean-Loup Ringot specialized in prehistoric music demonstrates a Lithophone. 🎵🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/NvnzXBnRh3 — MBi (@archeometrie) September 6, 2019

(via: CBR)

