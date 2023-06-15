Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom’ Will Return in 2024

Audiences might be experiencing some Marvel fatigue as of late, but thankfully Venom—which doesn’t exist in the MCU—hasn’t fallen victim to overcrowding itself with crossovers and cameos. (Minus Spider-Man appearing on TV during the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene.) The good news is that Venom 3 has been confirmed and our eyeballs will be graced with the lethal protectors again soon.

Venom decently incorporates other genres, making it something of an outlier. Of course some people heavily dislike Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but for the most part it’s a fun anti-hero flick with a bit of sci-fi horror and arguably a step-up from the first. Keep reading for everything we know about Venom 3 so far.

Does Venom 3 have a release window?

There’s a good chance this window will change, but right now we’re looking at an October 2024 release. Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were released in October 2018 and 2021, respectively.

What is Venom 3 about?

We don’t have an official synopsis at this time, so we don’t know what Venom 3 will be about just yet. Venom: Let There Be Carnage left Symbrock (Eddie x Venom) in a harmonious place with one another, and they’ve found a mutual acceptance of their relationship. Venom 3 may have them face another comic book villain or could tie in with Kraven the Hunter. Who knows?

Who is in Venom 3?

Tom Hardy is a given as far as cast members go because he voices Venom and plays Eddie Brock. In regards to other cast members, there’s no guarantee right now, but Michelle Williams could reprise her role as Anne. And we may see the return of Detective Patrick Mulligan, played by Stephen Graham.

Joining the cast for Venom 3 are Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Temple is coming off her run on Ted Lasso, which just concluded after three seasons. The Venom sequel is Ejiofor’s second Marvel stint following his role as Baron Mordo in the MCU.

Venom 3 was written by franchise screenwriter Kelly Marcel, who will also direct the upcoming sequel. That’s great news because Marcel really seems to get the tone of these films.

Where can you stream Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage?

You can stream Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Disney+, and you can rent or buy through your app store of choice.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

