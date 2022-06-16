Fans of Eddie Brock, it seems as if the script for the third Venom movie may be done. Star Tom Hardy took to Instagram to share a picture of what looks like the cover page for Venom 3 (with a poorly drawn image of Venom over where the title would be) with a “Story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel” on the page.

So what exactly does that mean? Is it a push to get everyone talking about Eddie Brock and Venom again? Is it a sign that we’re going to get some more information on the movie soon? Or is it Hardy simply saying that the screenplay is done?

Whatever is going on, we know that Hardy clearly loves being Eddie Brock, and with the continual blurring of universes between Sony’s Spidey-verse and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker, we might finally get a look at Eddie Brock taking on Spider-Man and vice versa (what we thought would happen with Spider-Man: No Way Home, but we know what happened there).

So the news that the third movie is either on its way or the script is finished? Delightful for fans of Venom’s recent big screen appearances, and I can’t wait to see what absolutely off-the-rails adventure Hardy, Marcel, and the team at Sony have in store for us.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

