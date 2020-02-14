Solid Valentine’s Day Guidance for Everyone, From Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie

Valentine’s Day can be rough if you’re single. I would know, working on my 28th Valentine’s Day without a date. It’s great, it’s fine, WHATEVER. The point is, I often wear all black and curse this Hallmark holiday with my entire being, but then, there are beautiful little moments of joy that make this day worth it.

That bit of joy today? Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan trying to give us Valentine’s day tips to make the holiday special.

View this post on Instagram 💝 A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Feb 14, 2020 at 9:28am PST

The transcript is as follows:

Sebastian Stan: This Valentine’s day, here’s a couple of things from a couple of guys. Anthony Mackie: Rule 1, always make sure to give a gift instead of receive one. That makes you a good person. Sebastian Stan: Rule 2, be yourself always and forever. With anyone and everyone. Anthony Mackie: That’s very nice. Always, always, remember number 1. Sebastian Stan: But always, kinda keep in mind number 2. Anthony Mackie: Number 2 has a heart too. Sebastian Stan: At the end of the day, it takes two to make things right….fuck.

Now, if you’re worried about the holiday, don’t be! Just follow these rules, but apply them to yourself. Be true to yourself, always and forever (and I suggest listening to the song “I Love You Always Forever” by Donna Lewis to get you vibing) and buy yourself a gift and pretend it’s from your subconscious! It’ll work out.

Twitter, though, loves their favorite boys, excited that Sebastian Stan licked his lips and that Anthony Mackie was … well, peak Anthony Mackie in the best possible way.

i love sebastian stan so so much but if he could keep his tongue in his mouth forever, it’d be great. this sick freak probably doesn’t use chapstick. “just lick’em” ass mf. pic.twitter.com/QuwDTAXgY4 — emily (@bastardizati0n) February 14, 2020

Who needs to go on a date on Valentine’s Day when Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie blessed us pic.twitter.com/CFhvdhRmTP — cleo (@vogueslou) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day. Sebastian Stan just gave us a wonderful gift. pic.twitter.com/oGQyTSEao3 — Rachel (@rachel_sarah13) February 14, 2020

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s #ValentinesDay video is couple goals pic.twitter.com/xqOd6XAwu6 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 14, 2020

BE YOURSELF ALWAYS AND FOREVER, WITH ANYONE AND EVERYONE – SEBASTIAN STAN 2020 👏🏻👏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/AafB2M3wVp — ᴏᴅʟᴏᴛᴏᴡᴀ ɴᴀᴛᴀʟɪᴀ 🐺 STREAM CHANGES 👏🏻 (@lucithedevilx) February 14, 2020

When sebastian stan said ‘fuck’ at the end of that Instagram story… my heart🤤🤯 pic.twitter.com/M8Ne42mJrd — Miss Wanda Maximoff ᗢ (@Wmaximoff145) February 14, 2020

Sebastian stan’s and Anthony Mackie’s friendship is the best thing that’s happened to me 😭😭🤧 pleaseeeeee pic.twitter.com/7Zv0yTDPUN — Karyme | ♡ (@frumosseb) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day to Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. Get some chocolate and watch To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You for me.

