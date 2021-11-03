Things We Saw Today: Classic Revolutionary Girl Utena Anime Comes to Crunchyroll Catalog
Crunchyroll has announced that it will begin streaming the fantastic anime series Revolutionary Girl Utena in the United States and Canada.
Originally a manga, the 1997 anime series Revolutionary Girl Utena is a prolific series within the magical girl genre, especially within the LGBTQ+ fanbase. It tells the story of Utena Tenjou, an orphaned teenage girl who, after meeting a prince in her childhood, grows up to become a strong-willed tomboy who defends the weak.
She finds herself drawn into a series of sword duels led by the overpowered Student Council. At the center of it is Anthy Himemiya, a mysterious girl known as the “Rose Bride” who possesses a strange power but is placed in a subservient place within the Council.
I love Utena, and it is one of the series you catch the influences of in shows like Steven Universe and She-Ra. Any chance it has to be introduced to new audiences is a good one, and I’m so excited to see who else finds the power to start a revolution through it.
Also, the music slaps.
(via Anime News Network, image: Tv Tokyo)
- Walt Whitman had to turn down some ladies in his lifetime, but he tended to do in a kind way. (via LitHub)
- Boris Johnson sat next to national treasure Sir David Attenborough at the Cop26 climate summit, without a mask. We will riot if he gets sick. (via HuffPo UK)
We, the workers of Image Comics, have formed a union.
— Comic Book Workers United (@cbwupdx) November 1, 2021
- “By modifying a well-known climate model and applying it to the fictional world of Arrakis, a group of scientists has shown that Frank Herbert’s depiction of a desert planet in the book series Dune was surprisingly apt, though with some surprising differences.” (via Gizmodo)
- The body of a man who died as a result of COVID-19 was allegedly dissected in front of a “paying audience” at an event without his family’s knowledge. What? (via HuffPo)
