Crunchyroll has announced that it will begin streaming the fantastic anime series Revolutionary Girl Utena in the United States and Canada.

Originally a manga, the 1997 anime series Revolutionary Girl Utena is a prolific series within the magical girl genre, especially within the LGBTQ+ fanbase. It tells the story of Utena Tenjou, an orphaned teenage girl who, after meeting a prince in her childhood, grows up to become a strong-willed tomboy who defends the weak.

She finds herself drawn into a series of sword duels led by the overpowered Student Council. At the center of it is Anthy Himemiya, a mysterious girl known as the “Rose Bride” who possesses a strange power but is placed in a subservient place within the Council.

I love Utena, and it is one of the series you catch the influences of in shows like Steven Universe and She-Ra. Any chance it has to be introduced to new audiences is a good one, and I’m so excited to see who else finds the power to start a revolution through it.

Also, the music slaps.

(via Anime News Network, image: Tv Tokyo)

Walt Whitman had to turn down some ladies in his lifetime, but he tended to do in a kind way. (via LitHub)

Boris Johnson sat next to national treasure Sir David Attenborough at the Cop26 climate summit, without a mask. We will riot if he gets sick. (via HuffPo UK)

We, the workers of Image Comics, have formed a union. — Comic Book Workers United (@cbwupdx) November 1, 2021

“By modifying a well-known climate model and applying it to the fictional world of Arrakis, a group of scientists has shown that Frank Herbert’s depiction of a desert planet in the book series Dune was surprisingly apt, though with some surprising differences.” (via Gizmodo)

The body of a man who died as a result of COVID-19 was allegedly dissected in front of a “paying audience” at an event without his family’s knowledge. What? (via HuffPo )

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]