Federal Judge Dismisses U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s Unequal Pay Lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled that members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) did not have enough evidence that they were paid less than the men’s team, dealing a major victory to the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF). U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed the USWNT’s claims of unequal pay, but allowed them to continue with their claims of discrimination based on travel conditions and medical and training support.

It is a deeply disappointing outcome for players and fans alike, who have watched the women’s team win back to back World Cup championships, yet continue to make less money than the men’s team which barely places at all. This outcome follows the deeply misogynistic claim by the USSF that the women’s team “do not perform equal work requiring equal skill, effort, and responsibility under similar working conditions.” A male athlete’s job, they say, “requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength” than the job of a female athlete.

This led to the resignation of USSF president Carlos Cordiero, but the federation continued to deny the women’s claims. They even hired a team of expensive lobbyists to plead their case, money that could have been spent on paying the women equally.

Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the USWNT, released a statement on Twitter saying “We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay, … We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.” Levinson added that the team plans to appeal the ruling.

1/2 We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay. We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender. — mollylevinson (@mollylevinson) May 1, 2020

2/2 We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them. We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us. — mollylevinson (@mollylevinson) May 1, 2020

The women’s and men’s team operate under separate collective bargaining agreements, which offer much lower bonuses for the women’s team regarding friendlies, World Cup games and other tournaments. While the women’s team made an average of $220,747 per game, the men made an average of $212,639. But these numbers don’t take into account the number of wins the women’s team racks up (more wins mean higher bonuses).

Simply put, the women win more, and earn less than the men. Many of the team’s star players took to social media to express their frustration and disappointment.

We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 2, 2020

We will continue on in the fight for equal pay. https://t.co/GmI16NssIh — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) May 1, 2020

This team never gives up and we’re not going to start now. #USWNT 💪🏽 https://t.co/gEFVOv7P1i — Tobin Heath (@TobinHeath) May 1, 2020

We won’t stop pushing for what we know is right #USWNT https://t.co/kYy7Q0ps4X — Kelley O'Hara (@kelleymohara) May 2, 2020

We will continue to fight like hell and get what we deserve. https://t.co/fwfOMaBfp7 — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) May 2, 2020

Although disappointing to hear this news, this will not discourage us in our fight for equality. https://t.co/s1VWfF2IG0 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 2, 2020

Even Joe Biden offered his support to the team:

To @USWNT: don’t give up this fight. This is not over yet. To @USSoccer: equal pay, now. Or else when I'm president, you can go elsewhere for World Cup funding. https://t.co/XK6t9oM94k — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2020

(via Buzzfeed News)

