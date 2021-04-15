The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics was, like so many events last year, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, plans are moving forward for the international multi-sport event to take place in July and August of this year. And with the games just weeks away, it’s time for my favorite part of the Olympics: the ceremonial uniforms.

Granted, I am not much of a sports fan, but I do love checking out the latest fashions for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics. These outfits have to thread the needle between being fashionable, inoffensive, and above all patriotic. They have to embody their country’s culture, while avoiding making the athletes look like walking flag mascots.

But while the Olympics is known for many things, subtlety isn’t one of them. Case in point: Canada’s entry of a jean jacket with a spray-painted version of their maple leaf flag upon it. I would like to imagine that this is an ironic play on the Canadian tuxedo, i.e. denim jacket on denim pants. Not to be outdone, America has debuted their Ralph Lauren looks, which resemble something an 80s movie villain would wear. I can just picture Billy Zabka wearing this white-on-white ensemble while giving a nerd a wedgie.

Why, when every olympics rolls around, do Canadian and American Olympic uniform designers decide to have a gownie-townie war? — jump for my love (lockdown) (@JodiesJumpsuit) April 14, 2021

There is something deeply funny about dressing the fittest folks on the planet in the least flattering looks possible. In the spirit of global unity, both Canadians and Americans have come together to mock their respective uniforms on social media. The results are, predictably, hilarious.

This photo of the USA Olympic team’s closing ceremony uniforms looks like an ad for “my dad’s got a place and a sick boat in Jackson Hole.” pic.twitter.com/DR2aEnm0zR — Peter Mills (@TweeterMillsCBC) April 15, 2021

Canada, I asked you not to embarrass me while I was away. pic.twitter.com/f0ikeEMCvp — PALLE! 🇸🇪 (@Palle_Hoffstein) April 15, 2021

This photo of the USA Olympic closing ceremony uniforms looks like an ad for bullying. pic.twitter.com/viMKtL6Bg2 — Peter Mills (@TweeterMillsCBC) April 15, 2021

Let’s go to a live look at the reveal of Canada’s Olympic uniforms modelled by a Canadian pop icon: pic.twitter.com/ksXjyFsV7Z — Tanis Fowler (@TanisFowler) April 14, 2021

Our athletes deserve better than low-rise jeans https://t.co/UUr2W0mifY — Rebecca Galanti (@RebeccaGalanti) April 15, 2021

This is ridiculous, Canadians can’t just take their formalwear and call it an “Olympics uniform” https://t.co/2G83dYdDoa — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) April 14, 2021

The 2021 Team Canada Olympic Uniforms pic.twitter.com/ATJhLJzS8C — WET ASS PULJUJARVI (@THEOILLUMINATI) April 15, 2021

This is the gang that comes after you if you say you tried watching Schitt’s Creek but couldn’t get into it pic.twitter.com/SCHpf0QOwE — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 14, 2021

Ah so it’s Canadian Tuxedo vs Evil Kids from the Yacht Club https://t.co/XOddAAWV3G — Daryl Bartley (@hypercubexl) April 14, 2021

Strong “do you know who my dad is???” energy from Team USA at this year’s Olympics https://t.co/iKGAVBEX3h — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) April 15, 2021

Canada & the US looking like the hero and the prep school villain of every 80’s, 90’s film. https://t.co/MGmK7PW5Qx via @CNNStyle — Grace Gonzalez (@gslick17) April 15, 2021

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics US Uniforms say, “No matter what happens, Buffy, we have the yachting medal in the bag.” pic.twitter.com/Z2WCmEwMZZ — Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) April 15, 2021

Honestly the more I look at the Canadian Olympic uniforms the more I like them. Canada is going to roll up to the ceremonies like Travis in Clueless. After postponing & the year we have all had, why not?!? — Sarah Osborne (@scosborne) April 14, 2021

Although I don’t think it’s possible to top Canada’s uniforms for the 1988 Calgary Olympics:

Can’t stop thinking about Canada’s uniforms for the Calgary 88 olympics pic.twitter.com/GhXiNSVX10 — baby birch (@VananaBruiser) April 15, 2021

Let the games begin, I guess.

What do you think of the Olympic uniforms? Would you wear the Team Canada denim jacket?

(featured image: screencap)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]