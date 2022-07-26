HBO’s animated Harley Quinn series is returning for a third season in just a few days, but comic book writer Tee Franklin has shared an announcement that hints at things to come by the end of season three.

Spoilers for Harley Quinn S3.

Holy shit, they’re giving us another @dcharleyquinn tie-in comic!



MASSIVE SHOW SPOILERS!



October 18th, get ready for #HarleyQuinn #LegionOfBats! Art by @shaebeagle, letters by @TaylorEspo, colors by @LeeLoughridge & written by me!



Preorder @your local comic shop today! pic.twitter.com/mwUU3mU5dz — TEE FRANKLIN HARLEY QUINN WRITER (@MizTeeFranklin) July 23, 2022

Besides ensuring that we know Harley and Ivy are still happy and in love, the most compelling part of this is that we see Batgirl and Nightwing’s designs. Previously, within the Batfamily, the TV series has given us a whitewashed Damien Wayne, and we met Batgirl at the start of her journey. Now, we get her looking slightly more put together, and this will be the first time we see Nightwing in the show. He will be voiced by Harvey Guillén, better known as familiar Guillermo de la Cruz on What We Do in the Shadows. I’m also very glad that they know Nightwing is known for having a fabulous ass.

In a subsequent tweet, we get massive spoilers about Harley teaming up with the Bat-Family and that Ivy is now leading the Legion of Doom.

Spoilers for #HarleyQuinnS3 below! Please exercise caution if you don’t wanna know what happens on the show.#EatBangKillTour pic.twitter.com/Yrq9SL3zfi — TEE FRANKLIN HARLEY QUINN WRITER (@MizTeeFranklin) July 23, 2022

There is also a “ghost” from Ivy’s past that will shake up the relationship between the two ladies, and as long as it isn’t Kite Man, I’m interested in some light sapphic conflict. This next season of Harley Quinn is shaping up to be interesting, and as a former hater of the series, I got turned around by season two for the most part, and I’m hoping that season three will continue to make the show even better. I especially hope we get more female characters in this series that can hang out with the leads. Still too many dudes in the main cast for my liking.

Hopefully, we will get that scene of Batman going down on Catwoman back following the backlash. Let the Eat, Bang, Murder tour continue for our two leading ladies! The third season is set to premiere on July 28, 2022.

(featured image: DC Universe)

