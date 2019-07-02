comScore Twitter Creates Epic Ivanka Trump Memes | The Mary Sue
Twitter Creates Epic Ivanka Trump Memes After Her Embarrassing Attempt to Interact with World Leaders

This is a triumph of mockery and Photoshop equally.

by | 2:59 pm, July 2nd, 2019

ivanka trump crashes MLK's speech

This weekend, a video of Ivanka Trump at the G20 summit went viral. In the video, the first daughter/advisor to the president tries to join a conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and International Monetary Fund Chair Christine Lagarde, but is roundly ignored.

As well she should have been: Ivanka holds no real position in the cabinet beyond her vaguely defined “advisor” role, and has zero knowledge of international affairs or the world economy or diplomacy. Like the rest of the Trump brood, Ivanka joins her father on a variety of international trips and meetings for which she is unqualified, including a terrifying sit-down with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump’s presence was a metaphor for the entire administration: dangerously unqualified and damaging to our international standing.

In response, writer Erin Gloria Ryan took to Twitter with the following Photoshop request:

Ryan told followers to tag their images with #UnwantedIvanka, and the meme took off like wildfire. Here are some of the most brilliant responses:

Ultimately, the meme is so popular because it is 1) hilarious and 2) fundamentally true. It’s absurd and terrifying that a failed handbag designer has top security clearance and access to some of the most important decision-making in the world. Ryan sums it up in the tweet below:

(via Twitter, image: @ParkerMolloy/Twitter)

filed under
, ,
