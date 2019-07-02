Twitter Creates Epic Ivanka Trump Memes After Her Embarrassing Attempt to Interact with World Leaders

This weekend, a video of Ivanka Trump at the G20 summit went viral. In the video, the first daughter/advisor to the president tries to join a conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and International Monetary Fund Chair Christine Lagarde, but is roundly ignored.

As well she should have been: Ivanka holds no real position in the cabinet beyond her vaguely defined “advisor” role, and has zero knowledge of international affairs or the world economy or diplomacy. Like the rest of the Trump brood, Ivanka joins her father on a variety of international trips and meetings for which she is unqualified, including a terrifying sit-down with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump’s presence was a metaphor for the entire administration: dangerously unqualified and damaging to our international standing.

In response, writer Erin Gloria Ryan took to Twitter with the following Photoshop request:

– the Pink Ladies from Grease

– Avengers: Endgame

– Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding photos

– The Seneca Falls Meeting

– Crazy Rich Asians — Erin *crosstalk* Ryan (@morninggloria) June 30, 2019

Ryan told followers to tag their images with #UnwantedIvanka, and the meme took off like wildfire. Here are some of the most brilliant responses:

#unwantedivanka, always popping up like a bedbug, a telemarketer, or commercial in the middle of a YouTube video. pic.twitter.com/IoqpYvWUsC — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 1, 2019

She didn’t bring the blankets filled with disease, she WAS the disease they brought. #UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/3ApgcI89XT — The Woke Woodsman (@TheBeardstone) July 2, 2019

#UnwantedIvanka an unnecessary contribution by me too pic.twitter.com/lR7nzBbCSD — Y’know we can just stop this? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@StephenSharp92) July 1, 2019

I’m not Photoshop savvy, but I had to add to the incredible library of #unwantedivanka photos. pic.twitter.com/2ktMP5vj6S — Anonymous Anemone (@AnonAnemone) July 1, 2019

Ultimately, the meme is so popular because it is 1) hilarious and 2) fundamentally true. It’s absurd and terrifying that a failed handbag designer has top security clearance and access to some of the most important decision-making in the world. Ryan sums it up in the tweet below:

The reason I started the #UnwantedIvanka hashtag was because I find her presence in high level diplomatic talks embarrassing, ridiculous, and dangerous. The reason it took off is that *lots* of people, from all over the world, apparently agree. — Erin *crosstalk* Ryan (@morninggloria) July 1, 2019

(via Twitter, image: @ParkerMolloy/Twitter)

