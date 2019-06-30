Ivanka Trump Tries and Fails to Converse With Political Leaders at the G20 Summit

This week Donald Trump attended the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, where world leaders gather to discuss the world economy, trade, and other global issues. As usual, our highly unqualified president was accompanied by his highly unqualified children, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka and Jared continue to serve the administration in the nebulous capacity of “advisor”, despite lacking any real expertise or knowledge or even security clearances.

While attending the G20, Ivanka tried to crash a conversation among British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and International Monetary Fund Chair/Shade Queen Christine Lagarde. As you can see in the clip below, they are not having it:

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) June 29, 2019

Many were quick to mock the first daughter on social media, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

And she’s not wrong. The blatant nepotism that allows Trump’s terrible progeny to represent our interests abroad is embarrassing and damaging to our already weakened international standing. And while it’s shameful to have these out of touch charlatans as the face of our country, there is still plenty of schadenfreude to enjoy here:

I would like to hear Ivanka Trump's explanation about this video. Oh wait, Senior White House Advisor @IvankaTrump blocked me. Can you forward the below video to her and ask for her response? Thanks. P.S. Can you also ask her why Jared Kushner still has a security clearance? https://t.co/qQ4xdrrpyl — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 30, 2019

if elizabeth warren is president in 2021 i hope she brings her dog to all high level meetings with foreign heads of state because he is about as qualified to be there as jared and ivanka https://t.co/otCAFwTeHZ — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) June 30, 2019

Two years ago, Jared was making extremely bad real estate investments and Ivanka had a shoe line at Macy's They are currently in charge of everything and its a national embarrassment pic.twitter.com/F5y3grCTsC — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 30, 2019

can't believe Ivanka tried to jam with the Stones last night pic.twitter.com/cOGlsl3uqS — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) June 30, 2019

She was talking about Ivanka, but if the shoe fits… pic.twitter.com/UV18nTRCl3 — R.N. Laing (@BluThunderBomb) June 30, 2019

But seriously stop calling Ivanka “Kremlin Barbie.” Barbie is an astronaut & a doctor. Ivanka is a narcissist idiot who thinks she can perform intelligence with the right combination of word salad & silly hand gestures. She’s no Barbie. #InDefenseOfBarbie pic.twitter.com/sxx7ushZar — aftiej 🥂 (@aftie_j) June 30, 2019

Christine Lagarde when Ivanka tried to insert herself at the G-20… pic.twitter.com/cLzV2xAprW — C. Nelson (@Denali99) June 30, 2019

World leaders and Ivanka 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/laKoqAhqXE — Syed Abdul Razak (@tweetfeelsgood) June 30, 2019

Following this appearance, Ivanka and Jared joined Donald Trump in a private meeting with Kim Jong Un. Whelp, we’re all probably going to die at the hands of these dum-dums, so let’s enjoy the memes while they last!

(via The Guardian, image: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

