Ivanka Trump Tries and Fails to Converse With Political Leaders at the G20 Summit

She doesn't even go here.

by | 1:17 pm, June 30th, 2019

Ivanka Trump loks like an angry supervillain during a panel discussion at the 55th Munich Security Conference in Munich

This week Donald Trump attended the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, where world leaders gather to discuss the world economy, trade, and other global issues. As usual, our highly unqualified president was accompanied by his highly unqualified children, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Ivanka and Jared continue to serve the administration in the nebulous capacity of “advisor”, despite lacking any real expertise or knowledge or even security clearances.

While attending the G20, Ivanka tried to crash a conversation among British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and International Monetary Fund Chair/Shade Queen Christine Lagarde. As you can see in the clip below, they are not having it:

Many were quick to mock the first daughter on social media, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

And she’s not wrong. The blatant nepotism that allows Trump’s terrible progeny to represent our interests abroad is embarrassing and damaging to our already weakened international standing. And while it’s shameful to have these out of touch charlatans as the face of our country, there is still plenty of schadenfreude to enjoy here:

Following this appearance, Ivanka and Jared joined Donald Trump in a private meeting with Kim Jong Un. Whelp, we’re all probably going to die at the hands of these dum-dums, so let’s enjoy the memes while they last!

(via The Guardian, image: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

