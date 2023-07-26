Universal’s Tree Trimming Saga Ends on a Bittersweet Note

Earlier this month, we reported on NBC Universal’s decision to remove almost all the foliage from the ficus trees outside its Barham Blvd. gate. Why was the move so controversial? The trees happened to be shading members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, who have been picketing for better pay, better working conditions, and protections against AI. SAG-AFTRA and WGA have been striking in the middle of a heat wave that has sent temperatures in Los Angeles soaring to the 90s.

Now, Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia has announced that Universal has been ordered to pay the lowest fine possible for pruning the trees.

The tree pruning first made headlines when one of the picketers, Chris Stephens, tweeted out a photo of the newly trimmed trees. Along with the obvious timing issue, with Universal suddenly cutting back the branches during the strike, many people on Twitter pointed out that such a drastic pruning job in the summer can severely damage or even kill the trees. The hashtag #Treelaw began trending, as people pointed out that the trees outside Universal are on public property, which means would-be tree trimmers require a permit and must use proper pruning techniques.

Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week. pic.twitter.com/aZvvPYQ23i — Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) July 17, 2023

After the news broke, Mejia announced that his office would be leading efforts to investigate the pruning. Sure enough, StreetsLA, the city department that oversees tree care, found that Universal failed to get a permit to prune the trees. Mejia stated that the minimum fine was $250, but it was unclear how much Universal would actually be required to pay.

It turns out that it’s … $250.

INVESTIGATION ? UPDATE:



StreetsLA has informed us that they are issuing a citation in the amount of $250 (first-time offense) to Universal Studios. The citation alleges a violation of trimming trees without a city permit.



Outdated laws limit penalties the City can issue. https://t.co/8ge7LElRao pic.twitter.com/T1jOWvXEB4 — LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia (@lacontroller) July 21, 2023

In the Twitter thread above, Mejia goes on to explain that because of underfunding and understaffing, StreetsLA can’t prevent people from improperly cutting back trees—it can only investigate pruned trees after someone submits a complaint. Furthermore, Mejia explained, unless the trimming severely damages the tree, all first-time offenders are fined $250. While the pruning on Barham certainly looks like severe damage, StreetsLA determined that the trees will likely recover in six to 12 months. (The wildlife that may have been living in the trees’ branches face a more uncertain fate.)

Luckily, the news coming from Barham Blvd. isn’t all bad. In a statement to Deadline, Universal stated that it didn’t intend to deprive picketers of shade by pruning the trees, and would find an alternate source of shade for them. In an email to The Mary Sue, picketers at Barham confirmed that Universal has set up tents for them.

However, a few tents are hardly comparable to the fair compensation that actors and writers are demanding. In a statement to The Mary Sue, writer and WGA strike captain Darrin Dortch shared the following advice for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and Universal:

Instead of pruning trees and accelerating construction projects, NBC Universal and the AMPTP need to get their asses back to the negotiating table and make a fair deal with the WGA and SAG. After that, Universal should focus on improving their fledgling ass streaming service. Their reindeer games are petty, boring and flat out embarrassing. Thousands of people are hurting right now, and it’s deplorable that they’re choosing to troll picketers rather than end this strike. Do better, NBC Universal!

