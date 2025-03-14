‘Unforgotten’ season 7 release window, cast, plot, and more

Well, Unforgotten season 6 may not have been released in the U.S. yet—all episodes are available to stream now on ITVX in the U.K.—but, thankfully, we already know DI Sunny Khan and DCI Jess James will return to unravel another haunting cold case. Unforgotten season 7 is officially in the works.

I won’t reveal any major spoilers in this article, but season 6’s cold case felt very close to home—the remains found on Whitney Marsh dated back to 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s only four years ago! So, will Unforgotten season 7’s victim be dated back to the early 2010s? Or will we be witnessing the team unravel a case with more historical significance?

Here’s everything we know about Unforgotten season 7.

Unforgotten season 7 release window

While most British detective dramas follow a relatively consistent release schedule, Unforgotten is unfortunately not one of those shows. Sometimes we’ve had to wait two years between seasons, sometimes just one, and once, even three years (though the pandemic certainly played a part in that extensive delay).

We do know, however, that the script (or at least some of the scripts) have already been written, as stars Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan announced the renewal on Instagram while holding a season 7 script, so we aren’t expecting too much of a delay. Hopefully, that means we can expect the new series to drop at the end of 2026 at the earliest or the beginning of 2027 at the latest in the U.K., with the release on PBS Masterpiece a few months later in the U.S.

Unforgotten season 7 cast

Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar will return as DCI Jess James and DI Sunil “Sunny” Khan, respectively. We’d expect their team to return for the upcoming season too, including Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley, Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets, and Georgia Mackenzie as Dr Leanne Balcombe. There’s no word yet on who the upcoming season’s handful of suspects will be played by.

Unforgotten season 7 plot

ITV is tight-lipped about the upcoming season, so we don’t know how far back the new cold case will take the team or how the characters’ stories will intertwine this time around.

Sunny and Jess’s personal lives are another matter, however. Though their relationship had a rough start in season 5, they’ve found their groove in season 6, so we hope to see their working relationship develop more thoroughly in the upcoming season. Additionally, (minor spoilers), Sunny became closer to colleague Leanne in season 6, and Jess will deal with her terrible husband’s behavior.

Of the upcoming series, creator Chris Lang said:

“I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of Unforgotten, and given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case. Unforgotten is a drama that has always asked its audience to lean in, concentrate, and engage with complex ideas, plots and themes, and we are profoundly grateful that such a large and loyal audience continue to enjoy doing exactly that. Roll on series 7!!”

Roll on series 7, indeed.

