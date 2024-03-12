MOAs Save Up, TXT Announced Their 2024 World Tour!

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) had their Act: Sweet Mirage Tour in 2023. The boy group debuted under HYBE Labels in 2019 and has had two world tours since. Many MOAs (TXT fans) haven’t seen TXT perform live yet, so here are the details on how to see them in 2024!

Recommended Videos

After the last leg of the Act: Sweet Mirage Tour, they’re bound for South Korea for the start of their 2024 world tour. HYBE Labels confirmed that TXT will have a world tour in 2024 titled Act: Promise. 2024 is shaping up to be a great year for TXT fans, starting off strong with Solo Leveling’s hit opening theme song performed by TXT, “LEveL.”

The Act: Promise Tour will kick off with shows May 3–5, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, with more tour dates to come. Aside from confirming their World Tour in 2024, TXT is also about to make a comeback with their “Minisode 3: TOMORROW” preview trailer. MOAs can expect a new music video to drop on March 1, 2024.

TXT went to a total of seven countries in 2023 for their previous tour. Six of these countries were in Asia, and the exception was the U.S. The group might visit more in their coming 2024 World Tour, but we’ll have to wait for HYBE Label to release a country list and more dates to know for sure.

No tickets for Act: Promise are available yet, but you can visit the Ticketmaster site when they go on sale.

(featured image: HYBE LABELS)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]