Things We Saw Today: Lina Wertmüller Finally Got Her Oscar

Lina Wertmüller, the first woman to ever be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director is finally getting her long, long-overdue recognition. First nominated for her film Seven Beauties, (set in 1930s Italy, about a thug who kills a man, joins the military, goes AWOL, and ends up in a concentration camp) in 1977, is still one of only five women to have ever been nominated for the award. However, this weekend at this year’s Governor Awards, she was finally given an honorary trophy to acknowledge her achievement.

According to Refinery 29, Wertmüller was shocked to hear that the numbers were still so low. Of the five women who have been nominated for Best Director – Jane Campion for The Piano, Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation, Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker, and Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird, Bigelow is the only woman to have won. Wertmüller said, “I didn’t even know. I’m obviously very happy and proud and full of admiration but five is too few. There should be a lot more.”