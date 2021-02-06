

Blade has a writer and it is Watchmen writer and playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel spent the last six months meeting with writers in a “meticulous search” to find the scribe who would bring this film together. Oscar Winner, Mahershala Ali was reportedly directly involved in the processes and I hope looking slightly intimidating in sunglasses.

It is reported that only Black writers were seriously considered, and Osei-Kuffour was noteworthy for not only earned an Emmy-nomination her work on Hulu’s Pen15, but it was being part of the writing team on Watchmen, that made her a stand out pick. She was a story editor on all the episodes and wrote “An Almost Religious Awe” where it is revealed that Angela’s husband Cal (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is *spoiler alert* Doctor Manhattan.

I’m super excited that Osei-Kuffour has gotten this opportunity and it makes her the first Black woman to write a script for Marvel.

Let’s do this!

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Marvel)

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, but thankfully is recovering. (via Deadline)

Hilaria Baldwin finally apologizes for repeatedly presenting herself as Spanish and vaguely Latina when she very much is not. (via HuffPo)

Oh right the Super Bowl is tomorrow!

Two more men associated with the Netflix docu-series Cheer have been arrested for ex crimes related to underage children. (via New York Daily News)

A list of 6 Historical K-Drama that might feed your Bridgerton addiction. (via CBR)

Trailer for Allen v. Farrow has finally been made public:

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com