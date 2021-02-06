Things We Saw Today: HBO’s Watchmen Writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to Pen Blade Movie Starring Mahershala Ali
Blade has a writer and it is Watchmen writer and playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel spent the last six months meeting with writers in a “meticulous search” to find the scribe who would bring this film together. Oscar Winner, Mahershala Ali was reportedly directly involved in the processes and I hope looking slightly intimidating in sunglasses.
It is reported that only Black writers were seriously considered, and Osei-Kuffour was noteworthy for not only earned an Emmy-nomination her work on Hulu’s Pen15, but it was being part of the writing team on Watchmen, that made her a stand out pick. She was a story editor on all the episodes and wrote “An Almost Religious Awe” where it is revealed that Angela’s husband Cal (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is *spoiler alert* Doctor Manhattan.
I’m super excited that Osei-Kuffour has gotten this opportunity and it makes her the first Black woman to write a script for Marvel.
Let’s do this!
(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Marvel)
- Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, but thankfully is recovering. (via Deadline)
- Hilaria Baldwin finally apologizes for repeatedly presenting herself as Spanish and vaguely Latina when she very much is not. (via HuffPo)
- Oh right the Super Bowl is tomorrow!
- Two more men associated with the Netflix docu-series Cheer have been arrested for ex crimes related to underage children. (via New York Daily News)
- A list of 6 Historical K-Drama that might feed your Bridgerton addiction. (via CBR)
- Trailer for Allen v. Farrow has finally been made public:
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com