Things We Saw Today: Melissa McCarthy in Talks to Play The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula

We know that as long as they keep making money there will be no end to the Disney remake fever, so The Little Mermaid is in the works and Disney is in the process of casting the most important character, Ursula. Earlier in the year, there were rumors that Lady Gaga was up the role but now Variety is saying Melissa McCarthy is in early talks to play the sea witch Ursula in the live-action adaptation of the classic animated film.

For a lot of people this casting is a pro because we’d all prefer to have a fat Ursula #keepursulathicc, but many fans have said they’d love the role to be played by a drag queen playing tribute to the fact that Ursula was inspired by the famous drag queen and John Waters’ muse Divine. As for the question of whether or not Melissa McCarthy can sing … she sounds pretty good in this duet with Barbra Streisand.

What do you guys think? Are you on board for McCarthy as Ursula?

(via Variety, image: Disney)

Did Drogon eat Dany after taking her away at the end of Game of Thrones? (via HuffPo)

Guess who has the smallest percentage of women on his late night writing staff. It’s not Bill Maher! https://t.co/3RI93Lpc44 pic.twitter.com/BcTgzVNexc — Julia Turner (@juliaturner) June 12, 2019

GLAAD tells IMDB to stop deadnaming trans actors. (via The Wrap)

Sony is putting a Final Fantasy live-action series in the works that will “explore the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict.” (via Variety)



Happy Friday! Fun act: cannibalistic behavior, is common in the animal kingdom and has been recorded in more than 1,500 species. And that includes humans.

