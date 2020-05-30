Twitter Unites to Roast an Heir of Louis XVI Who Weighed in on America’s Protests

In the wake of the senseless murder of George Floyd (and countless others), thousands of people across America are taking to the streets in protest. These protests, which are happening in several cities, are the result of the rampant and unchecked police brutality that terrorizes people of color. One such riot took place in Louisville, KY, where protesters vandalized a statue of the city’s namesake, France’s King Louis XVI.

Now, his self-proclaimed heir Louis Alphonse de Bourbon, the Duke of Anjou, is weighing in on Twitter to share his thoughts.

As the heir of #LouisXVI, and attached to the defense of his memory, I do hope that the damage will be repaired and that the statue will be restored. I already thank the Authorities for the measures they will take for that. #Louisville #Louisvilleprotests #Kentucky https://t.co/UHzUrCuSnD — Louis de Bourbon, Duc d’Anjou (@louisducdanjou) May 30, 2020

Ah yes, in this time of violence and collective anger, will no one think of the statues? The mindbogglingly tone deaf tweet could have only come from a self-styled royal whose lack of self-awareness rivals King Louis XVI himself.

If you’re a little rusty on your history, King Louis XVI was the last king of France before the French Revolution. Louis XVI, while an ineffective and ill-suited ruler, did provide support to American colonists in their war for independence against Great Britain (in an effort to stick it to their long-time fellow European enemy.) In the ensuing revolution, Louis and his wife Marie Antoinette were convicted of treason and condemned to death via guillotine. That sort of thing tends to happen when your citizens are starving to death and desperate for equality.

Naturally, Twitter rallied together to tell Louis Alphonse exactly where he could stick his royal objections:

I can’t imagine being a descendent if Louis XVI and sticking my neck out during a revolution https://t.co/tTMVRGZKOd — pastor fussycat (@GirouxMcIsaak) May 30, 2020

Seeing the people rioting in the street and thinking its the perfect time to brag about being related to fucking Louis XVI is so purely naive I love it https://t.co/hWtui9LrgT — kenjac (@JackKennedy) May 30, 2020

Cyberbullying Louis XVI descendant is the closest I will get to being apart of the French Revolution ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DHjNE5WIyg — DNA (@Araxsan) May 30, 2020

nah shut the fuck up, i went to Versailles and saw the amount of wealth Louis XVI HOARDED. the people were right to march miles to snatch him up and guillotine him!! i said that on location as well. fuck you and your WHOLE lineage https://t.co/hAcXpWtZBU — Ky ♊️ (@kylachingona) May 30, 2020

Just learned the rabble-rousing Duc d’Anjou on here is a pretender claimant to the defunct French throne under the name Louis XX and is also literally the great-grandson of Francisco Franco. Twitter is incredible. — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) May 30, 2020

Still can’t believe the literal descendant of Louis XVI came on here and was like “GUUYYYYYYYSSSS. Can you NOT???” wjsjsjddjejdj 😭😭😭😭 — Aaron West (@oeste) May 30, 2020

The heir of Louis XVI coming to twitter to defend this statue from those rebelling against tyrannical authority is the comedy we all need right now. https://t.co/y1nyKO9nA1 — Dr. Lauren Wilcox (@LaurenBWilcox) May 30, 2020

I can’t believe Louis XVI descendent on here hollering about his legacy like he + Marie Antionette’s antics didn’t spark a revolution????? — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) May 30, 2020

Read the room, Prince Louis de Bourbon, Duc d’Anjou https://t.co/S0b1mTZYVY — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) May 30, 2020

And here’s the kicker: that statue of King Louis XVI was a notorious re-gift that bounced around France for decades because no one wanted it!

The statue ends up as an apt metaphor for royalty: stony, self-aggrandizing, and utterly useless. Topple white supremacy and decorative nonsense like this.

image: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

