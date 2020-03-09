comScore

Twitter Trolls Republican Congressman’s Silly “Rather Die in Battle” Tweet

By Jessica MasonMar 9th, 2020, 4:45 pm

Congressman Paul Gosar might not be a familiar name to you. But thanks to a very silly tweet, he’s started a meme on Twitter that you’ll definitely have seen by the end of the day.

The congressman is a doctor (his official page relates that used to own “his own dental practice”), a Republican representative from Arizona, and a proud “MAGA” who touts that in his bio as well as being called “mean and evil” in his Twitter bio. Sounds like a peach. Which makes this ridiculous Tweet all the more mock-able.

Yeah, Paul. I don’t think you’ll be heading out to a “glorious” battle any time soon.

Twitter, never one to let an inane tweet from a MAGA ghoul go un-mocked, got right on it with the parodies, with hilarious results.

We also had to do our own:

What’s been your favorite version of the meme?

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.