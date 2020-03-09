Twitter Trolls Republican Congressman’s Silly “Rather Die in Battle” Tweet

Congressman Paul Gosar might not be a familiar name to you. But thanks to a very silly tweet, he’s started a meme on Twitter that you’ll definitely have seen by the end of the day.

The congressman is a doctor (his official page relates that used to own “his own dental practice”), a Republican representative from Arizona, and a proud “MAGA” who touts that in his bio as well as being called “mean and evil” in his Twitter bio. Sounds like a peach. Which makes this ridiculous Tweet all the more mock-able.

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Yeah, Paul. I don’t think you’ll be heading out to a “glorious” battle any time soon.

Twitter, never one to let an inane tweet from a MAGA ghoul go un-mocked, got right on it with the parodies, with hilarious results.

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/GTjkbzu2hY — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/rg2nFpwMHR — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/5dGjq3P9sM — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/5dGjq3P9sM — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/5dGjq3P9sM — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/IYRmwd2sBb — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/6nU0NRER1B — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) March 9, 2020

We also had to do our own:

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/H8YM9f6Qf8 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/ba4IbXGTDH — Jess Mason (@fangirlingjess) March 9, 2020

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/BRrSQ1ioPr — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) March 9, 2020

What’s been your favorite version of the meme?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com