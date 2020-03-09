Twitter Trolls Republican Congressman’s Silly “Rather Die in Battle” Tweet

Congressman Paul Gosar might not be a familiar name to you. But thanks to a very silly tweet, he’s started a meme on Twitter that you’ll definitely have seen by the end of the day.
The congressman is a doctor (his official page relates that used to own “his own dental practice”), a Republican representative from Arizona, and a proud “MAGA” who touts that in his bio as well as being called “mean and evil” in his Twitter bio. Sounds like a peach. Which makes this ridiculous Tweet all the more mock-able.
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020
Yeah, Paul. I don’t think you’ll be heading out to a “glorious” battle any time soon.
Twitter, never one to let an inane tweet from a MAGA ghoul go un-mocked, got right on it with the parodies, with hilarious results.
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/GTjkbzu2hY
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 9, 2020
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/rg2nFpwMHR
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 9, 2020
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/5dGjq3P9sM
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 9, 2020
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/IYRmwd2sBb
— rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 9, 2020
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/6nU0NRER1B
— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) March 9, 2020
We also had to do our own:
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/H8YM9f6Qf8
— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 9, 2020
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/ba4IbXGTDH
— Jess Mason (@fangirlingjess) March 9, 2020
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/BRrSQ1ioPr
— The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) March 9, 2020
What’s been your favorite version of the meme?
