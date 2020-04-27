Let’s Talk About This Thigh-High Boots Meme

Memes are a hard game to predict. Trust me, I’ve tried. When you’re extremely online, sometimes one random little thing will blow up and then everyone is jumping on the wagon without any indication of where it began. That’s kind of what is happening with this latest leg meme on Twitter.

Suddenly, someone in very nice shorts and knee-high heeled boots was having their bottom half connected to a wide array of lounging characters, including Shrek and Philip Hamilton (yes, like the son of Alexander). Now we know that the legs belong to an incredible Thai rapper named Lalisa Manoban, who is a member of the K-Pop group Blackpink.

The meme is a fun combination of someone else’s top half with Manoban’s legs—that’s it, that’s the Tweet. I cannot express how truly weird memes are sometimes, but they also work; these are often hilarious. They are delightfully funny and a challenging way for us to see who we can match with Manoban’s legs. It’s not as easy as you’d think!

Did it work? sorry Yunhyeong this is my last entry pic.twitter.com/KdBS0pW73h — YUÉL⁰⁵¹¹ ❁ (@yuelkonic) April 24, 2020

Did it work this time? umm pic.twitter.com/nkFi2xPydG — (@maylalice) April 24, 2020

did it work pic.twitter.com/1Bz4y8IK00 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 27, 2020

DID IT WORK? pic.twitter.com/b5NuRVoKs1 — emil is fasting, be nice إمِل (@SAINTEMYL) April 26, 2020

did it work pic.twitter.com/iNvDLiGZsu — sarah thee tonin (@sarahndipity18) April 27, 2020

did it work pic.twitter.com/ijIJSRzsbS — river georgina ✨ nsfr | homosexual (@riverthehomo) April 27, 2020

did it work pic.twitter.com/s3JHZIWNM8 — show feet, mr freeman (@thebogglywoods) April 26, 2020

did it work pic.twitter.com/GOlBSOCWeJ — mimi · send free kibbles (@jaeopardy) April 25, 2020

Have any thigh-high boot memes that you saw that you liked? Let us know which were your favorites in the comments below!

(image: NBC)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com