Let’s Talk About This Thigh-High Boots Meme

By Rachel LeishmanApr 27th, 2020, 5:22 pm

Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation

Memes are a hard game to predict. Trust me, I’ve tried. When you’re extremely online, sometimes one random little thing will blow up and then everyone is jumping on the wagon without any indication of where it began. That’s kind of what is happening with this latest leg meme on Twitter.

Suddenly, someone in very nice shorts and knee-high heeled boots was having their bottom half connected to a wide array of lounging characters, including Shrek and Philip Hamilton (yes, like the son of Alexander). Now we know that the legs belong to an incredible Thai rapper named Lalisa Manoban, who is a member of the K-Pop group Blackpink.

The meme is a fun combination of someone else’s top half with Manoban’s legs—that’s it, that’s the Tweet. I cannot express how truly weird memes are sometimes, but they also work; these are often hilarious. They are delightfully funny and a challenging way for us to see who we can match with Manoban’s legs. It’s not as easy as you’d think!

