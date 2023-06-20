Twitter Just Really Thinks the Orcas and J.K. Rowling’s Yacht Should Meet

As you’ve no doubt heard, there is currently a war between orcas and boats and we are all strongly team orcas. It seems as if the orcas have had enough of boats and their nonsense and are banning together to attack them while also teaching their young to do the same. As always, good for her (the orcas). The orcas don’t show any signs of slowing down and we all have suggestions of who they can target next—specifically, one TERF Who Shall Not Be Named who happens to own a $19.2 million yacht.

Learning that J.K. Rowling—a woman who was once at the top of her game and then has just made it her goal to spread hate and bigotry has left many fans angry about the Harry Potter series, her other work, and just seeing her name in general—has a yacht that costs more money than I’ll ever see in my lifetime is a humbling experience. Mainly because why does a boat cost that much?

No matter the answer, this is great information for one specific group of individuals: The orcas.

Think of the poetry of it. Rowling spending all her money on a yacht and watching it sink like the sinking ship of her legacy she ruined just because she wanted to fill the world with hate. That’s more poetic than naming a werewolf Lupin. (Also no, I don’t care about the community note attached to that tweet above, let me have the fantasy.)

I hope the orcas take out all J.K. Rowling’s boats

Look, I don’t want to wish ill will on people. That’s not nice. However, if the orcas decided that they wanted to support trans rights, then I’m very happy to support the orcas in their quest to destroy the property of something that fantasy-loving queer and trans communities essentially helped buy for Rowling. If the piles of money she’s crying into is being used for something like a yacht in the water of the orcas, it’s their right to do with it as they will.

It has led to Twitter egging the orcas on. Man, orca Twitter is the best.

Before anyone starts clutching their pearls and accusing us of trying to Avada Kedavra Rowling, no one said we want her on the yacht, we just want the orcas to take it as their own watery possession (while it’s empty, of course).

This yacht was also previously owned by Johnny Depp and sold to Rowling in 2015 for $27 million dollars. Happy to watch an orca take this ship as their own. I don’t know who the “businessman” is that Twitter says now owns it but clearly, this is a cursed yacht. Personally, I think that the orcas could make better use of it than Rowling or Depp could.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

