Twitter Reacts to Trump Announcing His 2024 Presidential Bid
Dumpster fire meets box of fireworks.
Donald Trump is running for President … again. And while Twitter may be a dumpster fire, it still has some grimly funny takes. Here are our favorites of the night.
The bored hot takes:
Some users pointed out that Fox News and Trump himself seemed distracted or even downright bored. This is likely due to the use of a teleprompter and/or Trump not having much energy.
Call to arms
Others used the opportunity to remind people that 1) Trump already failed at the Presidency once before and 2) he’s been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice and there’s no word as to whether he’s complied with the order yet, which was supposed to be fulfilled today.
Watching it burn
Other commentators seemed to be enjoying the chaos, or at least enjoyed being able to poke fun at the ridiculousness of Trump’s (lack of) character.
The speech
Of course, Trump’s presidential run was not the only thing he talked about. He also spouted falsehoods on about how he took “decisive” action during the pandemic and made the border more secure than ever. He claimed that his actions against China may have contributed to him losing in 2020, almost parodying the Democrats’ concerns that Russia interfered in the 2016 election while maintaining his false claims that the election was “stolen.”
He also brought up conservative talking points about critical race theory and transgender people’s participation in sports, even going so far as to imply that schools should have their funding cut if they support these programs.
While the speech may not have been his usual mess of barely coherent ramblings, it still has very real danger wrapped inside of it. Transphobia, xenophobia, racism, sexism, misinformation—it’s practically the five horsemen of the Trump-ocalypse. Trump has suffered practically no consequences from the January 6th insurrection that he created, and that seems to have emboldened him.
Even if he loses, this announcement makes it clear that he’s not going anywhere without a fight. So, we’ll have to give him one.
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]