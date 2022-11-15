Twitter Reacts to Trump Announcing His 2024 Presidential Bid

Donald Trump is running for President … again. And while Twitter may be a dumpster fire, it still has some grimly funny takes. Here are our favorites of the night.

The bored hot takes:

Some users pointed out that Fox News and Trump himself seemed distracted or even downright bored. This is likely due to the use of a teleprompter and/or Trump not having much energy.

Even @FoxNews is bored by the speech – Hannity cut away to Pete Hegseth and Mike Huckabee — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 16, 2022

Man he seems bored — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 16, 2022

Ohhhh his delivery style is like this because of Joe Biden's war on American energy — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 16, 2022

Former Trump campaign spokeswoman ? https://t.co/oF25XNkzSX — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) November 16, 2022

Trump is now in a life or death struggle with the Teleprompter and only one of these speeches can win — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 16, 2022

Trump is not announcing a campaign. He's entering a plea. — L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) November 16, 2022

Call to arms

Others used the opportunity to remind people that 1) Trump already failed at the Presidency once before and 2) he’s been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice and there’s no word as to whether he’s complied with the order yet, which was supposed to be fulfilled today.

We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 16, 2022

US Constitution. Amendment 14. Section 3. ??



No person shall be a President or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. #TrumpAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/8eRRug9YmS — Anthony Davis (@theanthonydavis) November 16, 2022

Great and accurate tweet. More of this. https://t.co/w0KpyrIBn3 — Nicholas Friedman (@NMFreed) November 16, 2022

?BREAKING NEWS: 45 Announces Future Failed Run For The Presidency ? — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 16, 2022

An announcement from the DoJ would be . . . preferable. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 16, 2022

Watching it burn

Other commentators seemed to be enjoying the chaos, or at least enjoyed being able to poke fun at the ridiculousness of Trump’s (lack of) character.

Really thought he was going to announce an Elm Street 4K boxed set. Oh well. — Brian W. Collins (@BrianWCollins) November 16, 2022

Really enjoying Fox News’ coverage. Hearing Trump’s bootlickers praise him for the absolute stupidest shit is just incredible. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 16, 2022

The speech

Of course, Trump’s presidential run was not the only thing he talked about. He also spouted falsehoods on about how he took “decisive” action during the pandemic and made the border more secure than ever. He claimed that his actions against China may have contributed to him losing in 2020, almost parodying the Democrats’ concerns that Russia interfered in the 2016 election while maintaining his false claims that the election was “stolen.”

He also brought up conservative talking points about critical race theory and transgender people’s participation in sports, even going so far as to imply that schools should have their funding cut if they support these programs.

While the speech may not have been his usual mess of barely coherent ramblings, it still has very real danger wrapped inside of it. Transphobia, xenophobia, racism, sexism, misinformation—it’s practically the five horsemen of the Trump-ocalypse. Trump has suffered practically no consequences from the January 6th insurrection that he created, and that seems to have emboldened him.

Even if he loses, this announcement makes it clear that he’s not going anywhere without a fight. So, we’ll have to give him one.

