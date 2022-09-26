Twitter has gotten into the age-old discussion of what constitutes the line between sci-fi and fantasy. If you’ve ever found yourself not quite clear on which is which, have no fear, a new meme is here:

Lemme clear it up for you. Sci-fi is when your currency is called credits, and fantasy is when it's called coin. — dc guevara 🗡💋 (@dcgrodz) September 23, 2022

Let me clear it up for you. Sci fi is when you have a sword made of light because the author believes that’s possible, and fantasy is when you have a sword made of light because the author believes that’s impossible. Hope this helps. — Joe Sondow (@JoeSondow) September 25, 2022

Scifi is when the organization is based on a geek's misconceptions about the Navy.



Fantasy is when the organization is based on a geek's misconceptions about European feudalism. — Judd Karlman | Black Lives Matter (@Judd_of_Kryos) September 25, 2022

sci fi is when your boyfriend looks like this / fantasy is when your boyfriend looks like this pic.twitter.com/U8DDHiPzWP — Ron Chan (@RonDanChan) September 25, 2022

No, no. Fantasy is when you really want to fuck an elf, and sci-fi is when you really want to fuck a robot. Hope this helps. — Jessica Ritchey (@Ruby_Stevens) September 21, 2022

scifi is when the dive bar is a cantina, fantasy is when the dive bar is a tavern — klaudia amenábar (@kaludiasays) September 23, 2022

Fantasy is when there's an entire chapter dedicated to describing food, sci-fi is when there's an entire chapter dedicated to describing transportation. — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) September 23, 2022

sci-fi is when you have this pedro pascal; fantasy is when you have that pedro pascal pic.twitter.com/BNrEXp8OBt — Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) September 25, 2022

Let me end this debate forever: fantasy is when Christopher Lee looks like this and sci-fi is when Christopher Lee looks like this pic.twitter.com/6JKvJcbOdl — Leisure Zone Anthony (@edgewalker81) September 23, 2022

Of course, the best memes are the ones that cut extremely (and accurately) deep:

Fantasy is when you pretend Black ppl didn't exist in the past and sci-fi is when you pretend Black people won't exist in the future — adrianne⁷ (@writersrepublic) September 24, 2022

Fantasy is when Black people are told they’re historically inaccurate, sci-fi is when Black people are told “it’s woke garbage” they exist — ✨Strix U's Sailor Scout Austin✨ (@sailorsctaustin) September 24, 2022

Lemme clear it up for you. Sci-fi is when disabilities signal societal collapse, and fantasy is when they signal moral failure. — The Tweedy Mutant ♿🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@the_tweedy) September 23, 2022

Fantasy is when you colonize ancient Asian culture and Sci-Fi is when you colonize futuristic Asian culture pic.twitter.com/pDsGsVe55y — Kat Cho ✌️ ONCE UPON A K-PROM is out now!🇰🇷 (@KatCho) September 24, 2022

Hope this helps!

NASA is going to deliberately crash a spacecraft into a non-hazardous asteroid tonight. Rude. (via Space.com)

According to his own diaries, Alan Rickman almost quit the franchise that shall not be named multiple times. (via AV Club)

We don’t limit bi visibility to just one day; here are 10 sci-fi and fantasy books with bisexual protagonists. (via The Portalist)

The cast of The Last of Us is STACKED. (via Pajiba)

That was the night that the skeletons came to liiiife pic.twitter.com/AHJL57Wuqz — 𝙴𝙼𝙼𝙰 𝚃𝙾𝙻𝙺𝙸𝙽 (𝖓𝖔𝖙 𝔍.𝕽.𝕽.) (@EmmaTolkin) September 25, 2022

Italy is on track to install its first far-right-led government since WWII. (via HuffPost)

And in other (maybe slightly less important) foreign politics news, there is apparently a version of Doom that lets you “kill Margaret Thatcher” and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn got to play it. (via Indy 100)

Good job getting through Monday!

(image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

