Twitter Loves This Bonkers Tentacle-Themed Pride Ad | The Mary Sue

Now that we are at the end of May, we can feel Pride Month (or June, whatever you call it) inching ever closer. In recent years, companies have been adding Pride themes to whatever they can to promote acceptance (whether these claims are genuine is another story entirely). Even sports teams have jumped on board to support their LGBTQIA+ fans.

On May 19, Twitter user @goblinparties took a moment to remind everyone about one hockey team’s contribution to Pride in 2021. The tweet already has over 14k likes and more than 2,800 retweets, because it is an amazing thing to remember.

as pride month rapidly approaches i would like to forcibly remind all of you of the wonderful and completely bananas kraken pride wallpapers they released last year where they decided to include a tentacle on the pride flags but not mention anywhere that it was for a hockey team pic.twitter.com/4fhfN2G2TM — henderly (derogatory) (@goblinparties) May 19, 2022

The tweet includes two “completely bananas kraken pride wallpapers.” One features vertical slanted Pride rainbow colors with the shadow of a tentacle across it. The other has vertical Pride stripes and a tentacle rising upwards with the words “PRIDE RUNS DEEP,” bracketed by anchors underneath—no branding issue, no mention of who made them or why a kraken is celebrating Pride, but everyone loves them all the same.

An homage to LGBTQ sea creatures. We see them, and we celebrate them. — Chanel (@chanelly37) May 19, 2022

this image is still my ipad background — local hero Lori (@digopheliadug) May 19, 2022

god I want this freaky ass t-shirt, sticker, water bottle, hat, etc — the winnipeg jorts 🏳️‍🌈 no justice no peace (@dadvansss) May 19, 2022

One user even connected it to the world’s new favorite show, Our Flag Means Death:

the blackbeard energy…. — Triple Gooberberry Sunrise (@Gabbyv23) May 19, 2022

And yes, this should be Blackbeard’s new flag.

Last year, the NHL team Seattle Kraken tweeted four kraken Pride backgrounds. Two of them featured the team’s stylized “S” logo, connecting it to the source, but the other two lacked any context.

I would also like to point out the original team tweet only has 962 likes compared to this year’s reminder. Hopefully, it gets the team more exposure because these kraken backgrounds should be embraced. The Kraken knows who they are, and we should celebrate that. So get ready to break out your Pride gear and release your inner Kraken!

(featured image: NHL/Seattle Kraken)

