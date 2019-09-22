comScore
Twitter Is Yelling About All Our Favorites on the Emmys Red Carpet

by | 7:41 pm, September 22nd, 2019

The cast of the Good Place

The Emmys red carpet is off and going and, with that, fans are talking about all their favorites taking over. From Gwendoline Christie looking like my favorite kind of painting to the casts of Game of Thrones, When They See Us, Schitt’s Creek, and more giving us the content we need, everyone has been yelling while trying to make some jokes in the midst of their screams.

Then again, isn’t that what award shows are for? I mean sure, awards are handed out but really, the most important thing is that we have our meme game on point and get to live vicariously through our favorites and their beautiful suits and outfits. Then again, the wilder the outfit, the better the tweets so thankfully, we’re off to a good start.

Alas, here are some of our favorites:

But, not all things are great there at the Emmys…

What’s great is that this is just the start, this is only red carpet and we’re having this much fun! We have the entire night of ceremony ahead of us for memes, upsets, and more! We can’t wait to see who wins and honestly, this red carpet is a gift enough for us all!

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

filed under
Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

