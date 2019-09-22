Twitter Is Yelling About All Our Favorites on the Emmys Red Carpet

The Emmys red carpet is off and going and, with that, fans are talking about all their favorites taking over. From Gwendoline Christie looking like my favorite kind of painting to the casts of Game of Thrones, When They See Us, Schitt’s Creek, and more giving us the content we need, everyone has been yelling while trying to make some jokes in the midst of their screams.

Then again, isn’t that what award shows are for? I mean sure, awards are handed out but really, the most important thing is that we have our meme game on point and get to live vicariously through our favorites and their beautiful suits and outfits. Then again, the wilder the outfit, the better the tweets so thankfully, we’re off to a good start.

Alas, here are some of our favorites:

i don’t even know what to say pic.twitter.com/D7ss0RV4bA — Marika Brownlee (@marikaelon) September 22, 2019

It’s the last day of summer and Lena Headey is taking every advantage. Can she finally win tonight? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/osb1YR3Qar — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 22, 2019

THE EMMYS AWARD IS ON THE LOSE. BREAKING NEWS ITS LENA HEADEY. SHES THE WALKING AWARD. pic.twitter.com/JvxxvTai0D — elena loves future emmy winner lena headey. ♔ (@gameoflena) September 22, 2019

Good evening to Niecy Nash and ONLY Niecy Nash. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EFrG0MH66w — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) September 22, 2019

Christina Applegate didn’t have to murder Giuliana Rancic like this #Emmys pic.twitter.com/bg9z6ObPEn — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 22, 2019

This photo just told me to pour a glass of wine 🔥😍🔥#EmmysRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/FJl7t0v2D6 — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) September 22, 2019

This is my favorite Renaissance painting #Emmys pic.twitter.com/12xJHloEKY — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 22, 2019

I SAID THAT’S THE LOVE OF MY LIFE 💘💞💗💕 pic.twitter.com/M5fc7PUP1o — clarice (@barrybIock) September 22, 2019

need two more to complete a barbershop quartet to perform at Disney’s Main Street, USA pic.twitter.com/IsRPEVr9FI — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) September 22, 2019

Dan Levy wearing David’s 4 gold rings is an ATTACK 😭🥰 https://t.co/rvV1ZKD5Hc — ✨Whittney Nicole✨ (@LyingDelilaah) September 22, 2019

lmao is this cosplay pic.twitter.com/hvlCSHyHhY — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 22, 2019

But, not all things are great there at the Emmys…

For anyone who thinks the Emmys are all glamour. We are currently standing in gridlock in a 110 degree tent while Antoni gets his pictures taken. #ThisIsUs #Emmys pic.twitter.com/7ZNje8RlBr — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) September 22, 2019

What’s great is that this is just the start, this is only red carpet and we’re having this much fun! We have the entire night of ceremony ahead of us for memes, upsets, and more! We can’t wait to see who wins and honestly, this red carpet is a gift enough for us all!

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

