Twitter Celebrates President Barack Obama’s Birthday With #ThanksObamaFor

60 has never looked this good.

By Lyra HaleAug 4th, 2021, 11:38 am
 

barack obama

President Barack Obama is a class act. He was one when he ran for office the first time, and he still remains so to this day. And in celebration of his 60th birthday, Twitter is showing their love with the hashtag #ThanksObamaFor. Some are throwing down their best memes, comparisons between former President Donald J. Trump’s presidency and his, and all the tea you can handle.

Others are celebrating Obama by talking about more personal aspects of his life. For example, they are loving how his Presidency gave us the opportunity to get to know First Lady Michelle Obama. Personally, I don’t know where I’d be in my life without her pure talent to connect to others on a deep level that makes you feel seen, heard, and loved.

And that’s not even taking into account the relationship Barack and Michelle showed us. This is what true love is all about. And every single time Barack praised Michelle, I admired his openness, kindness, and admiration for his partner. It was easy to see that Michelle returned the sentiment with everything she did because yes, she was the First Lady, but she was also a wife, a mother, and a best friend.

That’s not to say that Barack Obama is perfect. In the midst of a pandemic, he announced that he was throwing a huge bash for his birthday with friends and family. The internet was swift in expressing their concerns over this party, and according to The New York Times, Obama actually listened and scaled back the party to only family and close friends.

The Twitter celebration is going strong at full-scale, though.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.