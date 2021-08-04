Twitter Celebrates President Barack Obama’s Birthday With #ThanksObamaFor

President Barack Obama is a class act. He was one when he ran for office the first time, and he still remains so to this day. And in celebration of his 60th birthday, Twitter is showing their love with the hashtag #ThanksObamaFor. Some are throwing down their best memes, comparisons between former President Donald J. Trump’s presidency and his, and all the tea you can handle.

Others are celebrating Obama by talking about more personal aspects of his life. For example, they are loving how his Presidency gave us the opportunity to get to know First Lady Michelle Obama. Personally, I don’t know where I’d be in my life without her pure talent to connect to others on a deep level that makes you feel seen, heard, and loved.

And that’s not even taking into account the relationship Barack and Michelle showed us. This is what true love is all about. And every single time Barack praised Michelle, I admired his openness, kindness, and admiration for his partner. It was easy to see that Michelle returned the sentiment with everything she did because yes, she was the First Lady, but she was also a wife, a mother, and a best friend.

That’s not to say that Barack Obama is perfect. In the midst of a pandemic, he announced that he was throwing a huge bash for his birthday with friends and family. The internet was swift in expressing their concerns over this party, and according to The New York Times, Obama actually listened and scaled back the party to only family and close friends.

The Twitter celebration is going strong at full-scale, though.

#ThanksObamaFor always showing how much you love your wife. pic.twitter.com/Nlps8pPdsU — Tangee B (@DejaCQQ99) August 4, 2021

#ThanksObamaFor being as cool as the other side of the pillow pic.twitter.com/wMd6BBlQVi — The none and only Bill (@sportsfan926) August 4, 2021

#ThanksObamaFor Getting through your only scandal with dignity and grace pic.twitter.com/bvRX6glkjD — Cindy Walsh (@cindywalsh1990) August 4, 2021

#ThanksObamaFor normalization of color in the Presidency pic.twitter.com/lipoC4egm2 — Narnia’s Most Wanted (@pinktights1969) August 4, 2021

#ThanksObamaFor Helping to bring us this moment pic.twitter.com/B7uSt77Mo3 — Cindy Walsh (@cindywalsh1990) August 4, 2021

#ThanksObamaFor working instead of tweeting pic.twitter.com/iQuT2N3Lxs — The none and only Bill (@sportsfan926) August 4, 2021

#ThanksObamaFor showing America that everybody has a chance at the top spot pic.twitter.com/DiWDlbZt4o — Narnia’s Most Wanted (@pinktights1969) August 4, 2021

