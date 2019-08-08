Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About the #BestMovieLineEver, and We’ve Got Some Thoughts

There are many iconic lines in cinema history, but can you pick the best one of all time? Twitter has been talking about that today, with the hashtag #BestMovieLineEver. People are talking about lines from the classics and the cult classics, debating which line is the best in the history of all filmmaking. Of course, it’s impossible to pick one, or even agree one one, but there are some great options out there.

Many have said that “May the Force be with you” is perhaps the best movie line, and it surely has taken over pop culture. Others argue that Han Solo’s romantic “I know” in response to Leia’s declaration of love is equally as iconic. For me, the best Star Wars line isn’t one of the biggies though. It’s Yoda’s solemn “luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.” But that might be #BestStarWarsLineEver rather than the best of all time.

Also, if we’re talking space franchises, the best Star Trek line is “I have been, and always shall be, your friend.” I will accept no arguments on that subject. Spock broke all our hearts with that line and we’ll honor The Wrath of Khan and Leonard Nimoy by insisting that that is the best line in all Trek movie history.

Other top, non Star Wars contenders include “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die” from The Princess Bride,”fuck me gently with a chainsaw” from Heathers, Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame‘s “I am Iron Man,” and “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” from The Godfather. As you can see, this debate spans genres and films, proving that many of the movies near and dear to our hearts have at least one good line that we can’t help but think elevates the entire thing.

The TMS staff brought up their favorites, which include anything Tommy Lee Jones says in The Fugitive, Neo’s “there is no spoon,” Night of the Living Dead‘s “they’re coming for you Barbara,” and “I am serious, but don’t call me Shirley.” All of those are great lines and are immensely quotable, which is usually the marker for how good a movie line is. Just like on Twitter, our choices couldn’t be contained to just one specific genre or the classic canon.

Though on the subject of the classic canon, my personal favorite beyond the ever-present quotable factor of Casablanca is Lauren Bacall saying “you have to put your lips together and blow” as she teaches Humphrey Bogart to whistle in To Have and Have Not.

What are your favorite movie lines? What can you not stop quoting? Let us know in the comments!

