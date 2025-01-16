Twin Peaks creator David Lynch dies at 78

Beloved director and the king of giving us motivation, David Lynch, has passed away at the age of 78. The news was announced by Lynch’s family via his official Facebook page.

Recommended Videos

Lynch was a beloved director and creative, making some of our favorite shows like Twin Peaks and giving fans the 1984 take on Dune. He also found praise for his movies like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. Lynch had a legacy among fans for encouraging us all to live each day to the fullest.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time,” the post reads. “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Fans online have been sharing their upset over the loss. Many are talking about the messages that Lynch gave to fans and the hopefulness he shared with those who loved his work.

David Lynch… you taught us to cherish one great day after another. You lived your art life to the fullest. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Mr2aOhcDeg — Kenny B (@sogoodreviews) January 16, 2025

Others praised him for his vision. One X user wrote “no one has ever understood the world like David Lynch did. How lucky we are that he showed us what he saw.”

no one has ever understood the world like david lynch did. how lucky we are that he showed us what he saw pic.twitter.com/7Qy1MKfZzl — i hate you joe biden (@sonyashea3) January 16, 2025

There are many ways to celebrate the legacy of Lynch today. One being you can appreciate movies and their worth as Lynch often encouraged among his fans. Or, as Siddhant Adlakha wrote, you can also just eat cheese as Lynch would have done.

Celebrate David Lynch by appreciating good cinema—and by telling transphobes to fix their hearts or die.



Also by eating cheese. pic.twitter.com/qsAhztO8ba — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) January 16, 2025

This is sadly now the perfect time to rewatch Twin Peaks and experience the world as Lynch did, see his beautiful vision through his creations, and remind yourself why he was such a beloved creative. Our hearts go out to the Lynch family.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy