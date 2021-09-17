You Didn’t Think We’d Celebrate Batman Day Without LEGO, Did You?

Tomorrow is DC’s annual celebration of Batman (the appropriately named Batman Day), and while there’s already a hefty line-up of bat themed plans that span all across the globe, there’s no way we could celebrate vengeance and the night without LEGO.

As to be expected with LEGO, their Batman selection ranges from “perfect for children/it’s okay if my cat knocks it over” to “collectable that gets put in a display case once all the pieces are put together” – assuming you have the patience for something so detailed.

Here is a list of some new LEGO Batman merchandise to start, or add, to your collection.

The impressive build-and-display Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies features an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. Batman and The Joker minifigures are included with a stand. With a sturdy base to display the finished model at its best, your recreation of the Tumbler will provide pleasure long after the hands-on work has been completed.

Number of pieces: 2049

Price: $229.99

Suggested age group: 18+

Release date: November 1st

Fangirl response: This is the “display case” example I was referring to because WOW!

The Tumbler Batmobile from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies, is one of the most iconic, battle-ready vehicles in cinema history. It has an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. There are 2 stud shooters fitted to the front of the vehicle. There’s even somewhere to store the Batarang. 2 minifigures are included: Batman, with a Batarang, grappling gun and alternative ‘nightmare’ head; and the Scarecrow, with a stud shooter and toxic fear gas cannister. When the battle action is over for the day, the Tumbler Batmobile looks awesome on display in kids’ rooms.

Number of pieces: 422

Price: $39.99

Suggested age group: 8+

Release date: October 1st

Fangirl response: A fine LEGO Batmobile to add to your collection if you’re not ready to pull the trigger on the $200+ one.

LEGO Brick Sketches Batman and The Joker

Fans of Batman can build and display their own portrait of Batman (or The Joker) with this series of LEGO Brick Sketches. Made entirely from LEGO bricks on a 12×16 baseplate to hold the LEGO bricks firmly in place, kids can even hang it on the wall using the built-in hook. A cool gift for kids’ birthdays and holidays, and an impressive addition to any collection of LEGO Brick Sketches character portraits.

Number of pieces: 115 (Batman) and 170 (The Joker)

Price: $16.99

Suggested age group: 8+

Release date: Available now!

Fangirl response: I did not know LEGO Brick Sketches were a thing, but now that I do, I need some to put on my wall.

LEGO DC Batman: Batman vs. The Joker Batmobile Chase is a versatile playset featuring legendary characters and amazing vehicles. Designed especially for ages 4 and up, it inspires shared play and encourages developmental benefits. A super start for young super heroes. This LEGO 4+ set introduces young super heroes to creative construction and endless imaginative fun.

Number of pieces: 136

Price: $29.99

Suggested age group: 4+

Release date: Available now!

Fangirl response: THERE’S A LEGO BATGIRL MINIFIGURE WITH THIS ONE!!!

Super-hero fans will love to role-play crime-fighting action with Batman and 2 Super-Villains. The playset is packed with fun features to engage and entertain kids: The Penguin rides in a buildable toy duck boat, Harley Quinn wields her big hammer, and there’s dynamite to use to blast open the bank vault and steal the money!

Number of pieces: 63

Price: $14.99

Suggested age group: 6+

Release date: On backorder, will ship by October 7th

Fangirl response: Can Harley get in the duck? More important question: Can HARLEY get in the DUCK?!

Happy (LEGO) Batman Day, everyone!

(Image: LEGO/DC)

