TWICE Fans Are Celebrating 8 Years With Twice

Multi-award-winning South Korean Girl Group TWICE is celebrating their debut anniversary as a group this October 20, and their official account has outlined many surprises and activities for fans to enjoy.

Any lucky fan who lives around Seoul could go to Gonggan Wadiz, a local pop-up store that will feature exclusive merchandise of the group. There’s a retro-themed photo booth, which fans might appreciate given that the group has been embracing the Y2K aesthetic.

The pop-up store will be available from October 18–25, 8PM KST, which should be enough time for fans to visit. For fans far away from Seoul, there are other ways to feel connected with the group, even without going to physical events. A tweet by the official Twitter account of TWICE featured a playlist to celebrate eight years of TWICE. The Spotify playlist contained many hits both old and new, that would get any fan dancing.

TWICE Fans, “Once” are Celebrating on Twitter

“Once” are fiercely devoted to the girls and the hashtag #OurYouthWithTWICE trended as early as October 19, a day before the actual anniversary of the group. TWICE themselves are grateful to their fans for sticking with them for eight years. They were happy to meet a lot of fans this year, and that’s greatly due to their Ready To Be tour this year. Last October 1, TWICE visited the Philippines for the tour. The tweet shows that there’s still a long road ahead for Once and TWICE together in the future, especially when the tour is bound to stretch until 2024.

원스!! 드디어 우리의 8주년이 왔어요

저희의 데뷔기념일을 여러분들과 함께할 수 있어서 정말 행복합니다?



올해는 특히 우리 원스들과 만날 기회가 많았던 것 같아요.

'READY TO BE' 활동부터 월드투어까지, 저희를 뜨겁게 응원해주시고 더욱더 빛나게 해주시는 원스 여러분들 항상 감사합니다.… pic.twitter.com/wsiS0q4tuM — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) October 19, 2023

Many fans were typing appreciation for the girls. Fans claim that the girls made their lives happier and their struggles more bearable. There are those who went as far as to say that TWICE has a significantly positive impact on many lives. Most were also tearing up with how far TWICE as a group has come, from their debut to one of the largest KPop girl groups in their generation.

(featured image: JYP/TWICE Twitter)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]