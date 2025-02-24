Trump’s Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino’s alleged lack of qualifications is scaring Americans across the nation

Donald Trump has appointed Dan Bongino as the Deputy FBI director. Bongino is a conspiracy theorist and MAGA podcaster. Those are about his only “qualifications”.

The choice is upsetting but it is also on par with many of Trump’s cabinet choices. Most of the people that Trump has chosen lack the qualifications for the roles they’re being given. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. does not have a medical background and yet he was confirmed as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Trump’s pick of Bongino comes after Kash Patel was named the director of the FBI. Patel is a lawyer and Bongino is a podcaster. What could possibly go wrong? (A lot of things.) Many on social media are not fond of the choice for deputy director of the FBI. One X user wrote “Trump’s pick of Bongino—conspiracy-peddling podcaster, not FBI vet—threatens the agency’s integrity. No experience, just partisan noise. Disaster for justice.”

Another pointed out how the choice feels odd, writing “The Trust Me Bro background check.” As X user Mike Farmer so poetically wrote “I give up.” The lack of qualifications and Bongino’s history of leaning hard into whatever it is Trump says and believing that doesn’t bode well for the country.

The issue we’re all facing at this current moment is that the MAGA side of the political coin have turned commentators and people who have podcasts about politics into some kind of “expert” on them. They’re not. Men like Bongino don’t necessarily know what they’re talking about and yet their loyal fan base will give them the platform they so desperately desire. And then we’re all worse off for it.

I wouldn’t want my favorite podcaster to be in charge of anything

Say Bongino is qualified (I don’t believe he is) but say he is. I still would not want someone I list to on a podcast to be in charge of the FBI if something were to go wrong. You spend your time talking about conspiracy theories! Sorry, I’m not into the idea of having that be the guiding light for law and order in our country.

At the end of the day, Donald Trump is going to pick people who are loyal to him. That’s just what he does and that is what should be frightening to us all. Trump doesn’t seem to care about who is qualified for what position. His choice seems to be all about who is going to help him maintain his power in the long run.

Dan Bongino is a podcaster. He used to be an officer from the NYPD but that doesn’t immediately qualify you to be a part of the FBI. Most people go to training specifically for the FBI and I don’t think Bongino’s psychology degree and masters in business counts. But hey, given the way our world works, I give Trump and Bongino 2 weeks before they start claiming that Clarice Starling was a DEI hire and blaming her for something that actually happened in our government.

