In New Contender for His Worst Quote, Trump Says He Tested “Positively Toward the Negative” for COVID-19

Ahhhhhhhhhhhh.

By Jessica MasonMay 21st, 2020, 2:51 pm

Trump speaks during a press briefing.

Every day a new thing comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is so unbelievably awful that it would cause an unthinkable scandal and embarrassment for literally any other leader. For us in these ridiculous times, however, “unthinkable” is just another Thursday. But the latest nonsense from our Chief Executive is a recipe for word salad that really deserves some scrutiny.

When crowing about his decision to (maybe) take hydroxychloroquine with reporters, Trump made the following baffling statement:

Just … what? WHAT?

Reading this felt like reading a parody, and a badly written one at that! But the video is worse because it’s even more smug and narcissistic than just the pulled quote.

Does this mean he actually tested positive at one point? Or will he say he did and that hydroxychloroquine saved him? Can we trust literally anything this guy says about anything? (No.) Does he know what words even mean? He certainly doesn’t get what “per capita” means by the way.

How did we get to this point? Where our president barely has the coherency of a joke on The Office?

At least this one is so bad it makes us laugh a little bit? So that we don’t cry?

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.