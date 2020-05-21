In New Contender for His Worst Quote, Trump Says He Tested “Positively Toward the Negative” for COVID-19

Every day a new thing comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is so unbelievably awful that it would cause an unthinkable scandal and embarrassment for literally any other leader. For us in these ridiculous times, however, “unthinkable” is just another Thursday. But the latest nonsense from our Chief Executive is a recipe for word salad that really deserves some scrutiny.

When crowing about his decision to (maybe) take hydroxychloroquine with reporters, Trump made the following baffling statement:

Trump on not having the coronavirus: “And I tested very positively in another sense. So this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? So no, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. But that’s a way of saying it. Positively toward the negative.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 21, 2020

Just … what? WHAT?

Reading this felt like reading a parody, and a badly written one at that! But the video is worse because it’s even more smug and narcissistic than just the pulled quote.

President Trump announces that he has tested negative again for COVID-19: “I tested very positively in another sense … I tested positively toward negative.” https://t.co/rN66vZFXas pic.twitter.com/6Chrs68Rkn — ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2020

Does this mean he actually tested positive at one point? Or will he say he did and that hydroxychloroquine saved him? Can we trust literally anything this guy says about anything? (No.) Does he know what words even mean? He certainly doesn’t get what “per capita” means by the way.

“When you say per capita, there’s many per capitas…” pic.twitter.com/sMOEaNLlVx — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) May 21, 2020

How did we get to this point? Where our president barely has the coherency of a joke on The Office?

Literally just felt the remainder of my sanity shatter like an old man’s knees https://t.co/ojxyOSCyw4 — Jason (@longwall26) May 21, 2020

Is he just straight up doing this for The Daily Show now? https://t.co/gMkHqYTB9I — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 21, 2020

At least this one is so bad it makes us laugh a little bit? So that we don’t cry?

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com