Things We Saw Today: Trump’s Tax Records EXPOSED by the New York Times

Plus Power Rangers, witchers, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerSep 27th, 2020, 6:07 pm

Trump talks about soup to a police union coalition.

In a breaking story, the New York Times has published an exposé on President Donald Trump’s tax records. Reporters obtained a wealth of documents they describe as “tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.”

The article delves into much of what we’ve already known about Trump: he lies about his wealth, he is an abysmal failure of a businessman, and he is in debt to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. There’s a lot to unpack here, but let’s just sit with the damning opening lines of the piece:

“Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750.

He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.”

We will delve further into these revelations, but the reactions to the piece are scathing:

(via New York Times)

Hope you’re having a safe and restful Sunday, Mary Suevians!

