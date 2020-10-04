comScore

Trump Signs Blank Paper With a Sharpie in Staged Photos at Walter Reed

Why are they so bad at this?!

By Chelsea SteinerOct 4th, 2020, 2:22 pm

Since his arrival at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis has been a matter of much scrutiny and debate. His doctors have taken a cue from the Trump administration, delivering confusing and misleading press conferences that contradict reports from within the White House.

In an effort to reassure the public, the White House released photos of Trump working at his desk in the presidential suite at Walter Reed. In the photos, a serious-looking Trump pours over documents on his desk, signing paperwork. His children retweeted the photos, lavishing their father with praise:

But like all things in Trumpworld, these photos are fakes, and unconvincing fakes at that. When you zoom in on the photos, it appears that Trump is simply signing his name with a Sharpie on a blank piece of paper:

Even more damning is the EXIF data and time stamps on the pictures, which reveal that the photos were taken ten minutes apart:

Of course, this behavior is signature Trump: from empty boxes to empty files to his beloved Sharpie, this has all the hallmarks of a classic Trump scam. The only thing missing a phone call from a Dr. John Barron.

So why would Trump lie? I mean, why do fish swim/birds fly, etc. But what is he hiding? Is he sicker than he would have us believe? After all, Trump hates looking weak and feeble. Is this his way to drum up sympathy? Probably. Conspiracy theories abound that Trump is faking his COVID-19 diagnosis. And while the relentless lying of this administration means anything is possible, Occam’s Razor suggests that he is likely infected due to his reckless behavior and refusal to wear a mask.

Still, it’s laughable that the White House, after 4 years, is still SO BAD at this! Did they honestly think people wouldn’t zoom in on the photo? Do they believe the public is as feckless as they are? The sheer incompetence boggles the mind. We’d have to laugh, if we weren’t so terrified over the state of our nation. Okay fine, we’ll laugh a little bit.

