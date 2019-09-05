Childish New Low: Looks Like Donald Trump Drew on a Hurricane Dorian Map With Sharpie to Make Himself Right

Ever think that Donald Trump could probably do anything and get away with it? Well, we’re seemingly on that track because the president took a sharpie to a map of Hurricane Dorian’s path because he, get ready for it, didn’t want to be wrong. That’s right, Donald Trump used a sharpie to draw on official storm maps just so he wasn’t wrong in a tweet.

It has gotten to the point that the president didn’t want to have to correct a tweet so he just drew on map to make himself right. You know, like a lunatic does. First of all, it is baffling that the president is that obsessed with his own Twitter account, but second, why is it so important that he was right about which state was going to be hit by Hurricane Dorian?

Because of this, the internet was baffled by the sharpie addition and wanted to know what was going on. And thus, #SharpieGate was born.

1) This is what dictators do

2) This is what pathological narcissists do

3) This is illegal

4) This continues the lies and suppression of accurate data on climate by this admin, which puts lives at risk every day https://t.co/z6JNhOHC3v — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) September 4, 2019

As the president took a Sharpie to a poster, Twitter took the idea of it and applied it to aspects of Donald Trump’s life that he liked to lie about.

Donald Trump Jr. speaking to a packed arena last Thursday.#SharpieGate pic.twitter.com/bpIkAUm2gr — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 5, 2019

Just because you say it or sharpie it doesn’t make it true! #sharpiegate #LyingTrump https://t.co/kKr6itUlEZ — jazanp (@JazanP) September 5, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the very best of #Sharpiegate !! This sh*t had me wheezing! pic.twitter.com/IYsZU39aOQ — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) September 5, 2019

(In my best shrink voice) Do you see the hurricane in this room with us right now? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 5, 2019

“Now #Sharpiegate does not bother me

Does your conscience bother you?

Tell the truth

Sweet home Alabama

Where the skies are so blue”

-Lynyrd Skynyrd — Kai (@UnderAntares) September 5, 2019

Trump released a poll this morning showing him winning by wide margins against any Democratic opponent. #sharpiegate #SharpiePresident pic.twitter.com/ZIWISAtzl8 — melinda 🌳🌳 (@melindafla) September 5, 2019

The jokes may be funny, but it’s also important to remember that this is the actual president doing these things, and that’s not really funny at all. Sure, explaining this seems like we’re living in an alternate reality where the president is a literal child, but sorry folks, this is our reality! Donald Trump would rather look like an idiot with a Sharpie than be an adult and admit he made a mistake—a minor error, as we all do from time to time.

The man with the nuclear codes can’t take being wrong about something, so he’s using a Sharpie to make his statement “legit.” It’s terrifying, dangerous, and this isn’t even the worst thing he’s ever done. Imagine if literally any other president did this. Obama taking a Sharpie to a document? He couldn’t even wear a tan suit.

