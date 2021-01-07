In the wake of the Trump mob’s attempted coup at the Capitol building yesterday, several members of the Trump administration have resigned in protest. I guess “inciting a violent insurrectionist mob” is not something folks want to put on their resume. Now, several staffers are taking the weakest of stands after endorsing and profiting off of Trump’s hideous and treasonous behavior for 4 years.

The first to resign was Stephanie Grisham, former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump. She was joined by White House social secretary Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta, along with deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, and former chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney. Today, it was announced that Ryan Tully, senior director for European and Russian Affairs, has resigned from the National Security Council. He’s joined by John Costello, the Commerce Department’s deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security.

Wow, resigning in protest 2 weeks before your job ends? What a bold statement. What bravery. The revolution will have two weeks notice!

I guess child separation at the border was not enough of a “come to Jesus” moment for these people. Neither was Trump’s repeated celebration and endorsement of white supremacy nor his relentless grifting and self-enrichment. Now that these craven ghouls realize just how badly they’ve damaged the country, they want to backtrack and pretend they never endorsed this behavior.

Well, when you lay down with dogs, you get fleas. Although that’s an insult to both dogs and fleas, honestly. When you lay down with hideous swamp monsters, you get an invasive bacterial infection that hits your genitals first.

In truth, there have been countless atrocities and cruelties committed by Trump and his cronies. And while these staffers are finally jumping ship, they will never wash off the stink of this hideous administration. Like the Nazis who claimed they were “just following orders,” these people were actively complicit in Trump’s myriad crimes. And just like the Nuremberg trials, they should be held publicly accountable for their actions.

Tragically, that probably won’t happen. I’m sure these staffers will go on to lucrative gigs at Fox News and its competitors. They’ll get big book deals and in a year or so we’ll see them on Dancing with the Stars. Worst of all, they will run for public office, and some of them will win.

Many on social media were calling out the staffers who required blood on the Capitol steps before realizing they were working for a traitor.

No one gets credit for finding their conscience with 325 hours left in Trump’s presidency — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 7, 2021

I, the man who threw 6 INTs and fumbled 4 times in my own territory, will now resign with 5 seconds left in the game while the other team has the ball and is taking a knee to run out the clock — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) January 7, 2021

Still others have urged those planning to resign to stay on, if only so that our shambling government continues to barely function:

Pompeo, Ratcliffe and O’Brien all got a similar message: it was important they stay on for the continuity of government. These well known former officials/corporate figures basically argued they didn’t want a political crisis to morph into a national security one. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 7, 2021

Frankly, these people shouldn’t be able to resign. They should have to sit in the mess they made and accept the consequences. If not, then they should at the very least be leading the charge to invoke the 25th amendment and get Trump out of office immediately.

