Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Cancel Racial Sensitivity Training

In a shocking move (although should we really be shocked by anything this administration does anymore), Trump has ordered federal agencies to cancel racial bias and sensitivity training. In a memo from the White House Office of Management and Budget, OMB Director Russell Vought wrote, “It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date “training” government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda.”

The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over. Under the direction of @POTUS we are directing agencies to halt critical race theory trainings immediately.https://t.co/dyMeJka9rt — Russ Vought (@RussVought45) September 4, 2020

He continued, “For example, according to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that ‘virtually all White people contribute to racism’ or where they are required to say that they ‘benefit from racism.’ According to press reports, in some cases these training have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job.”

Trump has since retweeted followers who claim that “critical race theory is the greatest threat to western civilization”

Vought, who is white, called to the trainings as “un-American propaganda sessions” and referred to them as a waste of millions of taxpayer dollars. This memo comes in a year marked by racial justice protests, which began after the police murdered George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

America is currently reckoning with its violent history of racism, which is deeply woven into every aspect of our lives. And since he announced his candidacy in 2015, Trump has stoked racist fear and division among his voters. From calling Mexicans “rapists” to referring to the Charlottesville white supremacist protest as having “very fine people on both sides”, to his ardent support base of nazis and proud boys, Trump has proved time and time again that he is a racist through and through.

Not only is he racist, but he refuses to believe that racism is an issue in this country. Trump will simply deny the reality, the same way he has done with the coronavirus pandemic. His entire survival instinct is build on the altar of fake news and alternative facts. So OF COURSE Trump would cancel racial bias training.

But he can’t cancel the racism that people of color have experienced since the dawn of this nation. And he can’t cancel the majority of people who want equality and inclusion over hatred and fear. Only 27% of Americans approved of Trump’s response to the Jacob Blake shooting. And more Americans support than oppose the recent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

It’s another bracing and horrifying reminder that this country is being run by craven racists. And why it’s so important that we register to vote, vote early, and vote safely.

Trump, his party, and their supporters are attempting to place the burden of proof on people making the charge of systemic racism. In fact, it is on those who deny it. The evidence is—quite literally—all around us. In housing. Education. Environmental policy. I could keep going. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) September 5, 2020

This week's Friday night massacre involves critical race theory and anti-racism trainings. Trump says it's time to "cease and desist..these divisive, anti-American propaganda." We fail as a nation when we choose to BAN discussions about ongoing racism and violent white supremacy pic.twitter.com/cyiDNJdxKU — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 5, 2020

Besides this being an unhinged tweet urging the “reporting” of “sightings” of critical race theory (like, what?), it’s been wild to see conservatives decades-late “discovery” of CRT and their faux obsession with it. pic.twitter.com/fcaYgyZdRy — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) September 5, 2020

Critical Race Theory examines society/culture as it relates to race, law, and power to attempt to understand how victims of systemic racism are affected and are able to represent themselves to counter prejudice. It was not a fluke that he just used "extinguish." https://t.co/vL00KaZYBC — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 5, 2020

