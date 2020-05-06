comScore

“Live and Let Die”: Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Approach Summed Up in One Factory Tour Photo Op Gone Wrong

By Vivian KaneMay 6th, 2020, 12:42 pm

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up while touring a Honeywell International Inc. factory producing N95 masks

Throughout the growing coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has acted callously. He set up daily press briefings, it seems, just to be able to spend hours at a time praising himself, attacking Democrats and the media, and pushing untested medications. The Washington Post noted that in the first three weeks of those briefings, Trump spoke for more than 13 hours, during which time only 4 1/2 minutes were spent talking about the victims of the coronavirus and offering them sympathy.

So it’s not like we were expecting an outpouring of compassion from Trump as he toured an N-95 mask facility in Arizona Tuesday. But what we got is … you know what, you have to just watch for yourself.

Yes, that’s Donald Trump touring a mask facility while not wearing a mask (despite saying he would) while Guns N’ Roses’ version of “Live and Let Die” blares over the speakers. It’s hard to believe the video is real, and yet it is.

We don’t know whose decision it was to play the song. Was someone at that facility sending a sly message to Trump? Was it a total coincidence? Did Trump’s team pick the playlist? Multiple outlets have noted that the music playing during Trump’s tour resembled his campaign rally playlist, but it’s not clear if that’s because they were playing an actual rally playlist or because Trump’s playlists are just deliberately curated to sound like what you’d expect to hear walking on a red state factory floor.

“Live and Let Die” is one of the songs on what is believed to be Trump’s official rally playlist, so either explanation could apply, though either way, someone dropped the ball on recognizing the optics on this moment in advance or at least while it was happening.

Since we don’t have any official answers, I’m going to choose to believe that this was not a slip-up and that someone at that factory wanted to let Trump know what they think of the way he’s handling this pandemic.

(image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.