Trump Leaving To Elton John’s “Funeral for a Friend” Is So Dramatic

And they say women are too emotional to be president?!

By Chelsea SteinerJan 20th, 2021, 12:55 pm

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One as they depart the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Trump is making his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida, several hours ahead of the inauguration ceremony for his successor Joe Biden, making him the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Early this morning, outgoing president Donald Trump slunk out of Washington, DC in a military sendoff at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and outgoing Vice President Mike Pence all chose to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration instead of bidding farewell to the president. With a small crowd of sycophants and military personnel, Trump left accompanied by a truly strange and overwrought playlist, which featured Elton John’s “Funeral for a Friend.” What a drama king.

Trump has long used John’s “Tiny Dancer” at his rallies, the deep irony of which has not gone unnoticed. And the iconic song got a final spin as he headed out. Joining these songs was “Ave Maria,” “Macho Man,” “Bille Jean,” “Fortunate Son,” and of course, “YMCA.” What a strange, puzzling hodgepodge of a playlist, for this strange, sad, and deeply terrible man.

Many took to social media to question the playlist and the peak drama of Trump’s all-too-welcome exit from the White House and (hopefully) from our collective consciousness.

Thus ends the ignoble Trump era, not with a bang but with a whimper, not with a farewell, but with a “get out.” We can finally breathe again. Hey, is there a song called “funeral for a monster who tried to destroy the country”? It’s time for a new song in our hearts, and it’s a new day for hope, recovery, and relief.

