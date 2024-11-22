‘Trump is such a grifting scumbag’: The internet is destroying Trump’s Trump Guitars

The incoming President of the United States has an absurdly priced merch line. Donald Trump found a way to grift Bibles, watches, and now guitars. The bass players, thankfully, were spared from this recent cash grab.

In a recent Twitter post, Trump proudly announced the release of his limited edition “45” Guitar. There are only 1,300 of these guitars, and they come in both electric and acoustic. Trump also announced that some of these guitars were personally signed. Raging MAGA fans can get the acoustic version for $1,250 and the electric version for $1,500. The signed versions of these guitars are priced $10,250 (acoustic) and $11,250 (electric), respectively. These guitars aren’t made of gold, but they’re priced like they are.

Not everyone is fond of these guitars, though. One Twitter user emphasized the rising cost of goods, and yet Trump decided to release guitars to profit off struggling Americans. They wrote, “The price of eggs is too high, gas is too high, you can’t afford your rent, but please, buy my $1500 MAGA guitar. Trump is such a grifting scumbag.” Others shamed Trump for selling his overpriced guitars even as president-elect of the United States.

The price of eggs is too high, gas is too high, you can’t afford your rent, but please, buy my $1500 MAGA guitar ?? Trump is such a grifting scumbag pic.twitter.com/qq0A2Tj5SN — Kellen (@Krush59) November 20, 2024

Trump supporters don’t seem to understand that they’re the ones who’ll be at the butt of Trump’s joke. They laugh and mock critics of the Trump guitars. Nothing makes these guitars special, other than the fact Trump signed a few (not all). There’s no reason to pick these Trump guitars over a hundred dollar Fender Squire Stratocaster—unless the ones buying it are hardcore Trump fans. Definitely worth the price for a couple of guitars with ‘Make American Great Again’ stamped on their fretboards.

A murky supply chain

It’s unknown where these MAGA guitars were made. All that’s described at the Trump Guitar website is that these guitars were developed by a ‘Veteran-owned company with the help of a master luthier.’ These developers haven’t been named, but the parts were disclosed to have come from domestic and international sources. Some speculate online that these guitars were merely Gibson Les Paul knockoffs. While this is merely a theory, the resemblance between the MAGA electric guitars and the Gibson guitars is uncanny.

