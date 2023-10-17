Trump Hit With Another Limited Gag Order, Immediately Starts Attacking Everyone Involved

Former president Donald Trump is neck-deep in legal troubles. With charges piling up at both the state and federal level, things aren’t going too well for him. Reacting in the only way he knows how, like a playground bully, Trump has been using threatening language and intimidation tactics against those prosecuting him and potential witnesses.

His attacks on social media and during press conferences became so bad that the judge presiding over the federal case of election interference issued a limited gag order. (And if you’re thinking to yourself, “Wait, wasn’t Trump already under a gag order?” you’re not wrong! The judge in Trump’s separate New York civil case also issued one recently for very similar reasons.)

As reported by NPR, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan found Trump’s statements were inflammatory and issued another gag order. Chautkan rightfully stated that Trump’s status as a presidential candidate “‘does not give him carte blanche’ to threaten or vilify ‘public servants simply doing their job.'”

Of course, Trump took this statement as a political attack on him. Representatives for Trump described this as all part of President Joe Biden’s attempts to silence Trump. Sure, Jan. Or it could be that Trump is finally being held accountable for doing terrible things. Trump says he plans to appeal the gag order. As multiple sources have pointed out, Trump is using his many court appearances as an extension of his presidential campaign.

Unsurprisingly, even with multiple gag orders against him, Trump cannot seem to keep his mouth shut. Hours after the order was issued, Trump belittled the judge at a rally in Iowa. Basically, he said the judge based her life on hating him and that he was willing to go to jail to save democracy. I think he missed the irony of that statement.

Outside of a New York courtroom, Trump shifted gears slightly and went into a tirade against New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying she was “ranting and raving like a lunatic.” He seemed to be upset because he felt the court undervalued his home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. Trump said it was “probably the most valuable property in the world.”

Trump, back at court in NYC this morning, viciously attacks AG James, who he describes at "ranting and raving like a lunatic." He also claims Mar-a-Lago is "the most expensive house, probably, in the world" and adds that it's worth as much as $1.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/4azPwKpBXR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2023

Trump and his team claim the gag orders violate his free speech. However, a person’s right to free speech ends if it endangers someone else. Just like yelling “fire” in a crowded theater is not allowed, so is threatening the lives of government officials doing their jobs.

Chutkan has said that if Trump violates the gag order, she will consider punishments “as necessary.” I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if he faces any real consequences for his dangerous speech.

