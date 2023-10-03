Judge Issues Gag Order After Donald Trump Posts Truth Social Message Targeting Law Clerk

We continue to follow the downward spiral of a madman. Donald Trump is once again acting recklessly putting people in danger. It seems like every time there is a legal proceeding or charge, he makes outlandish statements that really make us question why he’s allowed to carry on this way. And on Tuesday, another arbiter of justice sought to reel him in as best as he can.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Trump’s civil trial in New York, issued a gag order declaring Trump cannot post or publicly speak about any member of his staff. Technically, it says no one involved in the case can speak about the staff but everyone knows who this is really for. The order came after Trump made a creepy post on Truth Social about one of Engoron’s law clerks. He called the clerk (who is, of course, a woman) “Schumer’s girlfriend,” referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trump posted a photo of the clerk with Schumer, revealing her identity to his legions of legitimately dangerous followers. He claimed without a shred of evidence she is the person really running the trial, calling it disgraceful and saying the case should be dismissed.

While Trump has since deleted the post following the gag order, we all know how social media works; once something is posted, it is essentially out there forever. And Trump’s campaign didn’t stop attacking those involved in the New York case by any means. They sent out an email entitled “Meet Judge Arthur F. Engoron,” where they make completely unsubstantiated claims of bias. It is clear that Judge Engoron is taking this seriously, letting everyone know that personal attacks on his staff were not going to be tolerated.

What will this mean for Trump? The overgrown baby cannot keep his mouth shut on his own so he continues to be cradled by the law. Throughout his legal career as a professional defendant, he has had trouble with his words, whether spoken or written. With the infamous RICO case in Georgia, part of Trump’s bail arrangement was to restrict his social media content. The order stated: “The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

There was clearly a reason and a need to put these parameters on Trump. And this is similar to what we are seeing now. He now cannot talk about people involved in the civil case in New York. Why does this pattern continue?

Trump is obsessed with giving his opinions on things. He is so arrogant he’s convinced we all need to hear from him at all times. But with that arrogance also comes an ego that is actually fractured. Seeing people starting to hold him accountable must really get to him. Speaking to Fox News or posting on his Truth Social are ways that he can try and gain some of that power back. He knows that his diehard fans will stay by his side no matter what.

Trump told us years ago that he believed he “could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and [he] wouldn’t lose voters.” His base hasn’t exactly proven him wrong. I don’t think he believes these attacks will have sway in terms of the actual legal outcomes. I mean, he went after the judge’s clerk in the civil case in NYC—and keep in mind, this is a trial where the judge will decide the outcome, not a jury. Seems kind of thoughtless from a strategic standpoint! But Trump has a personality problem. No matter the strategy, he cannot help but be this way. And furthermore, I think he is hoping to rile up his base.

I hate to think that someone will get hurt during the course of all of these trials, but it seems like that is where it is going. We already saw what happened on January 6. For whatever reason, people are willing to lose their freedoms for this man. I just can’t understand it! Even though Trump keeps attacking and attacking, that rhetoric probably won’t land him behind bars. I am still hoping he will be convicted of one of the main felonies that he is facing (and there are a lot to choose from). I don’t think that will even prevent his supporters from seeking revenge, but all of this must try and be contained somehow. This further reminds us of how embarrassing it is that someone like Trump ever held the Office of the Presidency.

(featured image: Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Images)

