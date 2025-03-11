Trump foolishly escalates trade war with Canada by threatening additional tariffs

President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada were met with an aggressive response from Canadian government officials. Unwilling to relent, Trump decided to add even more tariffs against the United States’ northern neighbor.

Trump unleashed his wrath against Canada in a recent Truth Social post. “Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% tariff on “electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA.” These tariffs will apply on the morning of March 12, 2025.

In his post, the United States president further alleged that Canada also has exorbitant “anti-American farmer” tariffs on several US dairy products upwards of 250%-390%. Trump has mentioned Canada’s dairy product tariffs before, although he conveniently fails to mention these tariffs only kick in if the U.S. exceeds a pre-negotiated quantity of tariff-free dairy sales. He also accused Canada of relying far too much on the United States for military protection. “The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty-First State. This would make all tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear,” Trump concluded in his lengthy social media rant.

Donald Trump

Fact-checking Trump’s post

Earlier today, Premier Doug Ford of Ontario, Canada, placed 25% tariffs on energy flowing to Minnesota, Michigan, and New York. “We’re going to negotiate through strength,” Ford said in an interview with NBC News. As much as he wanted to trade critical minerals with the United States, Ford chose a tough yet reciprocal response against Trump’s initial tariffs. A 25% on energy exports is not the end of it—Ford expressed that he “will not hesitate” to pull the plug on electricity altogether if push comes to shove.

Trump’s claims of exorbitant tariffs have been denied by Canada’s ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman. “Between Canada and the United States under the USMCA… Canada and the United States are 99% tariff-free,” said Hillman. The USMCA is the trade deal Canada, Mexico, and the United States signed under the first Trump administration.

Militarily, Canada and the United States are entangled through treaties and agreements. Canada is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). They are obliged to fulfill defensive commitments with other NATO nations, including the United States. Additionally, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) was formed jointly by the United States and Canada. This is so that both countries can cooperate in continental defense through air and sea.

All in all, Canada’s and the United States’ relationship is heavily intertwined economically and militarily. Hurting the other is akin to self-harm. Regardless, Trump still insists on ramping up threats and harmful policies against Canada.

