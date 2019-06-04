No One Invited Trump’s Kids to England so Why Are They There?

The Trump family has been in the UK this week, meeting with the royal family and Cabinet members. Despite reportedly not being invited, Donald Trump’s adult children (Barron stayed home) have been all over Buckingham Palace. Don Jr, Tiffany, and Eric and his wife/ frequent Fox News commentator Lara were all present for reasons unknown.

This looks like if the Von Trapp kids grew up & sided with the Nazis pic.twitter.com/hg7N8h2Nk9 — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) June 4, 2019

why is an independent businessman participating in diplomatic trips? https://t.co/HC6I4rqjIn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2019

Ivanka and Jared were there as well, looming over London like a couple of—as The Cut so perfectly put it—”haunted dolls.”

It’s difficult to imagine what message Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are trying to convey. Is it plea for help? A warning? https://t.co/JFxIYK6w1Q — The Cut (@TheCut) June 3, 2019

Seriously, how terrifying is this picture?

Flowers in the Attic. pic.twitter.com/2vLFarWWdI — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 3, 2019

The new Omen movie looks lit pic.twitter.com/wfVMHPlGcb — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 3, 2019

This is like those VC Andrews novels with the cutout covers and when you open it up there’s a bunch of emaciated children in Victorian outfits surrounding Jared and Ivanka and one old woman who is obviously a vampire. https://t.co/8JVxvdKpY4 — Geraldine (@everywhereist) June 3, 2019

This photo of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Tr*mp watching Donald and Melania be welcomed to Buckingham Palace is what my actual nightmares look like. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/0lh0gfa8bI — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) June 3, 2019

Despite having no political qualifications whatsoever, Ivanka was also invited to attend a roundtable meeting with the Prime Minister.

At least she got the reception she deserved.

WOW — huge boos for Ivanka and John Bolton when they emerge for the news conference! (@kilmeade quickly tries to gaslight and says the boos weren’t really for Ivanka) pic.twitter.com/cMl819A9Zg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2019

Again, the Queen only formally invited Donald and Melania Trump to meet with her, so why are the other Trump spawn there? As CNN writes, “For the President, bringing his adult children, in his view, is akin to showcasing his version of royalty.”

Trump told the tabloid The Sun in an interview leading up to his UK arrival that he wanted his children to have a “next generation” meeting with Princes William and Harry. (Not Meghan Markle, though—he thinks she’s “nasty.” What an absolutely terrible person he is.)

According to the New York Times, the Trumps are most definitely trying to be America’s version of royalty. “The Kennedys have long occupied the American political culture as the unofficial royal family, but this week, the Trumps appeared to present themselves as the 2019 version.”

“Privately, White House officials say that some of the Trump children, particularly those working in the White House, see themselves this way,” the Times continues. “One senior official, who did not want to speak publicly about internal planning, said that Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump in particular had grown more emboldened with their requests to be accommodated at official events.”

And those accommodations are paid for by American taxpayers. It cost millions of dollars to let the Trump children play princes and princesses. And in addition to the cost, there are also the disturbing implications of a president who so desperately wants to be a monarch.

Trump has been rich his whole life and yet constantly looks like it’s his first time attending a fancy party pic.twitter.com/yTVh0kFzjr — Robbie Goodwin (@robbiegoodwin) June 4, 2019

(image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

