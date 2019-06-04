comScore No One Invited Trump Kids to England so Why Are They There? | The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue

No One Invited Trump’s Kids to England so Why Are They There?

by | 1:00 pm, June 4th, 2019

Ivanka Trump wears a stupid hat next to Jared Kushner at Westminster Abbey.

The Trump family has been in the UK this week, meeting with the royal family and Cabinet members. Despite reportedly not being invited, Donald Trump’s adult children (Barron stayed home) have been all over Buckingham Palace. Don Jr, Tiffany, and Eric and his wife/ frequent Fox News commentator Lara were all present for reasons unknown.

Ivanka and Jared were there as well, looming over London like a couple of—as The Cut so perfectly put it—”haunted dolls.”

Seriously, how terrifying is this picture?

Despite having no political qualifications whatsoever, Ivanka was also invited to attend a roundtable meeting with the Prime Minister.

At least she got the reception she deserved.

Again, the Queen only formally invited Donald and Melania Trump to meet with her, so why are the other Trump spawn there? As CNN writes, “For the President, bringing his adult children, in his view, is akin to showcasing his version of royalty.”

Trump told the tabloid The Sun in an interview leading up to his UK arrival that he wanted his children to have a “next generation” meeting with Princes William and Harry. (Not Meghan Markle, though—he thinks she’s “nasty.” What an absolutely terrible person he is.)

According to the New York Times, the Trumps are most definitely trying to be America’s version of royalty. “The Kennedys have long occupied the American political culture as the unofficial royal family, but this week, the Trumps appeared to present themselves as the 2019 version.”

“Privately, White House officials say that some of the Trump children, particularly those working in the White House, see themselves this way,” the Times continues. “One senior official, who did not want to speak publicly about internal planning, said that Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump in particular had grown more emboldened with their requests to be accommodated at official events.”

And those accommodations are paid for by American taxpayers. It cost millions of dollars to let the Trump children play princes and princesses. And in addition to the cost, there are also the disturbing implications of a president who so desperately wants to be a monarch.

(image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
, ,
Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop