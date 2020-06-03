comScore

Everyone Had the Exact Same Reaction to Donald & Melania Trump’s Latest Photo-Op

By Vivian KaneJun 3rd, 2020, 3:15 pm

Donald and Melania Trump walk outside.

Donald and Melania Trump visited the Saint John Paul II National Shrine on Tuesday, presumably as a follow-up to their horrible visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church earlier this week. While it doesn’t seem like any protestors had to be tear-gassed in order to get these pictures, this photo-op didn’t exactly go well for them.

These are the photos they’ve released from their visit:

Do they actually think these make them look good? Do they not see how awkward and terrifying they look? “The Omen” has been trending on Twitter all afternoon because every single person looks at these pictures and has the exact same thought. We’re all making the same joke and I don’t even care because it’s the perfect joke.

A few people had other references come to mind, but they were all in the same genre.

Any time the Trumps try to look somber, the result is always unfailingly terrifying.

(image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.