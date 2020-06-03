Everyone Had the Exact Same Reaction to Donald & Melania Trump’s Latest Photo-Op

Donald and Melania Trump visited the Saint John Paul II National Shrine on Tuesday, presumably as a follow-up to their horrible visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church earlier this week. While it doesn’t seem like any protestors had to be tear-gassed in order to get these pictures, this photo-op didn’t exactly go well for them.

These are the photos they’ve released from their visit:

.@POTUS & I honored the life & legacy of Saint John Paul II at @JP2Shrine today. His passion & dedication for religious freedom is a legacy that we must protect for people around the world. pic.twitter.com/XsgrIc7QnC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 2, 2020

Do they actually think these make them look good? Do they not see how awkward and terrifying they look? “The Omen” has been trending on Twitter all afternoon because every single person looks at these pictures and has the exact same thought. We’re all making the same joke and I don’t even care because it’s the perfect joke.

The Omen remake looks awful https://t.co/BTaAUAgMYn — Amina Akhtar (@Drrramina) June 3, 2020

This sequel to The Omen feels off pic.twitter.com/u32Ef8NFLC — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 3, 2020

Tang the Conqueror and Melania The Merciless work on promotional stills for their current reboot of “The Omen” as a television series. pic.twitter.com/o9Pj7EZ320 — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) June 3, 2020

Wes Anderson’s reboot of The Omen. https://t.co/hvNDJmu3OW — Christian Kiefer Is Listening to #BLM (@xiankiefer) June 3, 2020

That little shit from “The Omen” sure grew up fast. pic.twitter.com/82a1xz1f9T — Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) June 3, 2020

“The Omen” is trending.

Sometimes 2,000 people come up with the same joke at the same time.https://t.co/Kbwf1VXMv3 — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) June 3, 2020

A few people had other references come to mind, but they were all in the same genre.

Scary. Maybe it’s their blank faces, or the barren church….I don’t know why this reminds me of the last scene in a movie about the Nuclear Apocalypse. I guess the communication geniuses at White House thought this makes a great photo-op or something. They were wrong. Again. pic.twitter.com/6PIveaALcc — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 3, 2020

The Omen is trending, but it’s really a different movie. pic.twitter.com/MM6y4UXsDW — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 3, 2020

Any time the Trumps try to look somber, the result is always unfailingly terrifying.

I’m not sure which is more terrifying: When the Trumps pretend to go to church or when they pretend to celebrate Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ZxrZZeQn8T — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 3, 2020

(image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

