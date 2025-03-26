Trump defunding Planned Parenthood is exactly what MAGAs want

In October 2024, during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, his running mate, JD Vance, dropped a political bombshell, announcing the Republican Party’s intention to cut federal funding for health clinics like Planned Parenthood. Fast forward to March 2025—Trump has officially followed through on this pledge.

Recommended Videos

According to The Wall Street Journal, $120 million in federal funds earmarked for organizations like Planned Parenthood is now on hold. The reason? To ensure none of it supports initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) (via The News Republic). But in its quest to undercut DEI efforts, the administration has taken aim at essential healthcare services for vulnerable groups.

This decision directly jeopardizes vital healthcare services—pregnancy testing, contraception, STI treatment, infertility evaluations, and counseling—for nearly four million individuals who rely on these services at little to no cost through a network of 4,000 Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health clinics. Planned Parenthood specifically depends on government reimbursements and grants for 34 percent of its revenue, according to its 2023 annual report.

But let’s call this move what it really is: It’s not fiscal oversight, but a calculated effort to deny minority groups access to affordable healthcare. And now, millions of Americans are caught in the crossfire of a political power play that prioritizes ideology over public well-being.

MAGA’s misstep: Debunking the myths behind the push to defund Planned Parenthood

As reported by NBC News, Vice President JD Vance told reporters in October, “We don’t think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortions.” But here’s the catch: federal law already prohibits taxpayer dollars from funding abortions (with certain exceptions). What the MAGA conservatives are missing here is that the Planned Parenthood funding goes toward critical healthcare services, not abortion procedures—including preventive screenings for STDs and cancer, birth control access, and other essential health services.

But despite being harsh and abhorrent, the decision to defund Planned Parenthood is far from surprising. Conservatives have long targeted the Planned Parenthood organization for its abortion advocacy, making this move a long-anticipated outcome of their agenda. Yet, it remains profoundly disappointing, with far-reaching implications for healthcare access.

Trump administration sparks fresh debate over reproductive rights and equity

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, didn’t hold back in criticizing Trump’s decision, calling it a stark reflection of the administration’s ideological crusade. He told the Wall Street Journal:

“The Trump-Vance-Musk administration wants to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers by any means necessary, and they’ll end people’s access to birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and more to do it.”

The fight to defund Planned Parenthood has also reignited heated debates over reproductive rights and access to essential healthcare in the United States. Critics argue it’s another chapter in Donald Trump’s long-running agenda targeting women and minority groups—a campaign that began on day one of his presidency.

To jog your memory: When Trump took office on January 20, he wasted no time signing an executive order that sidelined all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) staff, ultimately leading to mass layoffs. Fast forward two months, and what started as a strike against workplace diversity has evolved into a broader assault on federal workers and progressive policies, adding a new antagonizing layer to the administration’s polarizing legacy.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy