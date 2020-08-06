comScore

Twitter Roasts Trump for Claiming Biden Will ‘Hurt God’ If Elected

Sir, this is a Wendy's.

By Chelsea SteinerAug 6th, 2020, 5:46 pm

Donald Trump gestures towards himself, speaking to reporters.

We are less than 100 days out from the presidential election, and Donald Trump is feeling the heat. The president is leaning into his claim that a Biden presidency would be a radical socialist free-for-all, which is laughable considering Biden is a known moderate. In his latest unhinged tirade, Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters on the tarmac of the Cleveland airport, where he said the following:

In his rambling word salad, Trump claimed of Biden, “Take away your guns, take away your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy, our kind of energy.” The irony of course, is that President Two Corinthians is lecturing Biden, who is a practicing Catholic.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, released a statement saying, “Joe Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is; he’s lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship,” adding, “Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it – and a Bible – for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain … And this comes just one day after Trump’s campaign abused a photo of Joe Biden praying in church to demean him, in one of the starkest expressions of weakness throughout this whole campaign.”

Trump’s claims lack any sort of reason and sense. After all, the bible is an inanimate object, so it can’t be hurt. If objects could be hurt, then I better apologize to the 10,000 cans of Diet Coke I’ve crushed in my lifetime. Secondly, if God exists, I doubt he fears a 77-year-old Scrantonian. After all, Joe Biden isn’t Bartleby from Dogma. Get a grip, Trump.

Of course, Twitter is here to dunk on Trump and wonder how Biden plans to defeat the almighty. Flaming sword? An ice cream cone in each hand? Repeatedly saying “come on, man!” until Yahweh finally relents? The possibilities are endless …

(via The Hill, image: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

