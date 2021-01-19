Trump Administration Staffers Can’t Find Jobs and No One Is Sad

According to Business Insider, a public-relations recruiter said that none of their clients who were part of the Trump administration were able to secure an interview with the companies they applied to. And honestly, we feel no sympathy for the difficult time they’re having in finding a new job post-Trump. Like the saying goes, “You reap what you sow,” and not finding a job is the consequences of your actions and complicity.

The recruiter also went on to say, “You’re supposed to put anyone in front of a job that has the credentials.” I agree that if you have the right credentials, you should get the job. But you also have to take into consideration the work that the possible employee has done before as a means of measuring whether the candidate is a right fit for the job they’re applying for now.

Working for a corrupt administration that perpetuated lies for years is a red flag for anyone hiring. And if I were these employers, I wouldn’t want to tarnish my reputation by taking one of them on. I also wouldn’t want to have the validity of my work questioned because I hired someone who was ok with spreading lies as a means of dividing our country and making a quick buck. It’s no different from not wanting to hire someone who engaged in bad things done by a private company.

Forbes warned, in an article titled “A Truth Reckoning: Why We’re Holding Those Who Lied For Trump Accountable,” that everything a company or firm does will be considered a lie due to the hiring of Trump staff. “We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet.” And no company or firm, no matter how talented a particular ex-Trump employee is, will hire that person and put their wallet at risk.

Just to clarify, this isn’t “cancel culture.” This also isn’t about taking opportunities away from those that are qualified. This is a reckoning where we hold those who lied for Trump, or worked in service of such lies, responsible, because the only way that the United States can rebound from the Trump administration is to return to standards of truth. And the easiest way for us to do that is to “create repercussions for those who don’t follow the civic norms.”

Not being able to find a job is part of those repercussions. It’s a way of denying those, who have used a racist and sexist administration to gain experience, an opportunity to continue spreading lies elsewhere. And it’s a clear sign to the next administration and the one that comes after, that we will not let any lies or failings live on in other mediums.

The line in the sand has been drawn, and unfortunately (for them), those who lied for the Trump administration are being left behind.

