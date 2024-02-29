‘Tron: Ares’ Expects Me To Believe Jared Leto Is the Hero of This Piece

You loved Tron. What if you could have more Tron, but this time, in red? Sounds cool, right? There’s just one catch: Jared Leto is the protagonist and he’s actually AI okay bye.

Jared Leto took to his Instagram grid to post about being on the grid in Tron: Ares, the long-developing sequel to 1982’s Tron and its sequel, 2010’s Tron: Legacy. According to Disney’s press release, Leto plays the eponymous Ares, a “highly sophisticated Program (…) sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.”

You meet AI for the first time. He looks like Daft Punk. Okay, wow, maybe we judged this AI stuff too harshly. You shake hands. In a show of vulnerability and trust, he removes his mask and it’s … I’m sorry, is that Morbius? Are you fucking kidding me? Perhaps we did not judge AI harshly enough.

I suppose that could be Jared Leto looking like a Mountain Dew Code Red-sponsored time cop from the year 3012. To be fair, anyone could be in that suit. Maybe even someone whose crimes against cinema have become so great as to obscure any alleged dirtbag behavior. WHO KNOWS.

Anyway, Tron: Ares is directed by Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, and Evan Peters. As confirmed by the artist formerly known as Jordan Catalano, the Tron sequel is hitting theaters in 2025.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

