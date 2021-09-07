comScore Tripwire CEO Out After Tweet Supporting TX Abortion Ban
Skip to main content

Tripwire CEO Steps Down After Tweeting Support for Horrific Texas Abortion Ban

John Gibson f-cked around and found out.

By Chelsea SteinerSep 7th, 2021, 1:58 pm
 

Protesters hold up signs as they march down Congress Ave at a pro-abortion protest

Last week, Texas passed a draconian new law that essentially outlaws abortion within the state. Abortions are now banned after six weeks, which is well before most people even realize they are pregnant.

In addition to banning abortion in cases of rape and incest, the extreme new law allows citizens to file lawsuits against anyone who performs, receives, or aids the process of an abortion, offering $10,000 bounties for anyone who wins their suit.

Many took to social media to express their fear, horror, and distress at the most extreme abortion ban in the country. But others, like Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson, decided that now was the perfect time to come out in support of such bans. Tripwire Interactive is a video game developer and publisher based in Georgia.

On September 4th, Gibson tweeted, “Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer.”

Tripwire, which makes Maneater and Killing Floor, soon received a swift backlash from fans and colleagues. Apparently, celebrating women losing their rights is not great for business (who knew?!?).

Shipwright Studios, one of Tripwire’s co-development partners, released a statement saying, “We cannot in good conscience continue to work with Tripwire under the current leadership structure. We will begin the cancellation of our existing contracts effective immediately.”

Other companies soon followed suit:

As a result, Gibson has now stepped down as CEO of the company. Tripwire released a statement on Twitter: “The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.”

Naturally, folks online are mocking Gibson as the new poster boy for “f*ck around and find out.”

(image: Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner - Weekend Editor

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.